Thailand’s Songkran World Water Festival shines at Central World and Central Pattana’s landmark shopping centres nationwide, welcoming over a million visitors

PRNewswire April 17, 2024

BANGKOK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The exciting spirit of the Thai Songkran Festival has kicked off, drawing crowds from across the globe to revel in water splashing festivities. Central Pattana has curated unforgettable experiences in every region of the country, welcoming over million visitors, elevating ‘Thai Songkran’ into the Top 10 of the world’s ultimate festivals, ‘Bring Thainess to The World,’ blending local cultural traditions and beauty seamlessly together.  Visitors enjoyed various UNESCO-praised Thai cultural showcases. These included Thai boxing, contemporary ‘Khon’ performances, Thai Human Puppets, and JOE LOUIS Thai puppet shows. They honored Buddha images from four Thai regions and relics from five kingdoms. From vibrant Songkran landmarks to music festivals at Central shopping centers nationwide, this year’s ‘THAILAND’S SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024′ promises cherished memories.

Let’s start in Bangkok, ‘centralwOrld Songkran Fest 2024′ marked a global-level Songkran landmark in the heart of Ratchaprasong, presenting every dimension of Thai identity to the world. Alongside a lineup of music festivals, grand water splashing, and Thai cultural activities. Full line-up of more than 100 leading artists, and enjoy the carnival parade of Miss Songkran Universe: Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Universe 2023 and Global Cultural Ambassador. 

The highlight of Songkran landmarks took place nationwide included the Westgate Songkran Concert 2024 at Central Westgate, Hatyai Songkran Festival 2024 at Central Hatyai, Songkran Bikini Beach War at Central Phuket, and Pattaya Songkran Wanlai Festival 2024 at Central Pattaya. Central Chiangmai Airport presented Water War Chiang Mai 2024, while Central Korat hosted SONGKRAN KORAT 2024. Leo Splash Fest at Central Khonkaen provided excitement with free concerts.

Exclusive promotions for international customers this summer, get free Tourist Welcome Package with offer valued up to THB 10,000 and receive Good Goods Shopping Bag when spending up to THB 5,000.  More privileges and offers from partners, applicable all year round. Airlines boarding pass privilege get free exclusive lounge access and welcome drinks. Get 2 hrs free WiFi and top up Food Card. Get preferable exchange rate via Alipay+ and WeChat Pay. Special offers from international credit cards such as UOB, JCB, and UnionPay. Terms and conditions applied. For more information, please visit Redemption counter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/thailands-songkran-world-water-festival-shines-at-central-world-and-central-pattanas-landmark-shopping-centres-nationwide-welcoming-over-a-million-visitors-302119294.html

SOURCE CENTRAL PATTANA

