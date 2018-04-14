AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

New friends, new opportunities at the Hainan Expo

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

HAIKOU, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Hainan International Media Center:

The 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is being held in Hainan from Apr. 14-18, with 4,000+ products from 71 countries and regions on display.

These high quality, novel products have been brought to the Expo from around the world by friends old and new. The US, Italy, France, and others are participating again, while groups from the UK, Russia, Malaysia, and other areas are here for the first time. In addition to Chinese products, there are 300+ brands from 11 RCEP countries at this year’s Expo.

This is the first time for Ireland, celebrating 45 years of diplomatic relations with China, to be the Expo Guest Country of Honor. With an exhibition space six times larger than the previous Expo, many more Irish companies are hoping to enter the Chinese market.

This year, France’s national pavilion added an online platform allowing Chinese consumers to purchase beauty and food products. The British National Pavilion features 14 luxury nutritional health, beauty, and other brands, and is holding special partnering and tasting activities.

South China’s Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), host of the Expo, is embracing the world with an open attitude and unmatched vitality. In 2023, Hainan’s total value of import and export goods exceeded 230 billion yuan ($31.78 billion), up 15.3% YOY. Actual use of foreign capital was 22.71 billion yuan ($3.14 billion), and overseas direct investment reached 3.88 billion USD.

Hainan’s 59 country visa free entry policy was expanded on Feb. 9 to include more purposes of travel, allowing many exhibitors and purchasers to attend the Expo visa free.

This year’s Expo Boat Show featured 80 international brands and a huge increase in international boats on display, doubling last year’s numbers.

The 4th CICPE continues to turn exhibits into commodities and opportunities, and turn exhibitors into investors thanks to the preferential policies of the Hainan FTP.

“Thanks to Hainan’s excellent policies and location, it takes advantage of China’s favorable environment promoting high level opening up, attracting investors from around the world.” Tao Kuangchun, chairman of KPMG Asia Pacific and China said that holding the Expo further demonstrates China’s determination to promote high-level institutional opening up.

SOURCE Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.