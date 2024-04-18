Oracle to Invest More Than $8 Billion in Cloud Computing and AI in Japan

Planned investment will grow Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s footprint in Japan

Expanded local support and operations team will help customers and partners address digital sovereignty requirements

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Oracle Corporation Japan today announced that it plans to invest more than $8 billion over the next 10 years to meet the growing demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan. The investment will grow Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) footprint across Japan. In addition, to help customers and partners address the digital sovereignty requirements in Japan, Oracle will significantly expand its operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel.

“We are dedicated to meeting our customers and partners where they are in their cloud journey,” said Toshimitsu Misawa, member of the board, corporate executive officer and president, Oracle Corporation Japan. “By growing our cloud footprint and providing a team to support sovereign operations in Japan, we are giving our customers and partners the opportunity to innovate with AI and other cloud services while supporting their regulatory and sovereignty requirements.”

Oracle plans to increase local customer support of its public cloud regions in Tokyo and Osaka and its local operations teams for Oracle Alloy and OCI Dedicated Region. This will enable governments and businesses across Japan to continue to move their mission-critical workloads to the Oracle Cloud and embrace sovereign AI solutions. Oracle sovereign cloud and AI services can be delivered securely within a country’s borders or an organization’s premises with a range of operational controls. Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of 100+ cloud services locally, anywhere.

Oracle’s Distributed Cloud Delivers the Benefits of Cloud with Greater Control and Flexibility

OCI’s distributed cloud lineup supports:

Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for U.S. national security purposes. Each of these products provide a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Public cloud: Forty-nine hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.

Forty-nine hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here. Multicloud: Options including Oracle Database@Azure, MySQL HeatWave on AWS, and Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/oracle-to-invest-more-than-8-billion-in-cloud-computing-and-ai-in-japan-302119854.html

SOURCE Oracle