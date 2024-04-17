AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Huawei Introduces AI Technologies to Accelerate Network Transformation Towards All Intelligence in the Net5.5G Era

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At Huawei Analyst Summit 2024, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, delivered a speech entitled “Accelerating Network Transformation Towards All Intelligence”. Mr. Zhao shed light on how Huawei introduced AI technologies to upgrade network capabilities at case-, process-, and system-levels and accelerate network intelligence. Participants, including industry partners, also explored the current trends and future prospects of the Net5.5G industry.

Steven Zhao delivering a speech

“As AI technologies advance, we see the inflection point for deploying network intelligence. Networks need to be deeply integrated with AI technologies, propelling Net5.5G networks into the intelligent era,” said Steven Zhao. “We believe network innovation in the Net5.5G era covers two aspects: AI for Networks and Networks for AI. An intelligent network entails intelligent network elements (NEs), digital twins, and generative AI, which underpin efficient, intelligent network operations. And AI-powered network solutions accurately meet the needs of intelligent networks and, more importantly, turbocharge AI training and maximize the transmission capacity of intelligent computing.”

Huawei has pioneered in applying network intelligence technologies to the data communication field. Specifically, Huawei’s groundbreaking Net Master (powered by generative AI) and HD network digital map accelerate the pace towards L4 autonomous networks. Net5.5G High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus leverages AI technologies to upgrade wireless, application, and operations and maintenance (O&M) experience. And Net5.5G Converged WAN — featuring high throughput, high elasticity, and highly guaranteed performance — offers intelligent transmission capacity for the computing power era. HiSec SASE enables intelligent defense and increases security operations efficiency by 100 times.

Ethan, Infrastructure Network Director at iFlytek, shared their innovative practices with Huawei’s Net5.5G Xinghe Data Center Network Solution. This solution empowers iFlytek with a cluster of over 10,000 GPUs/NPUs, improving AI model training efficiency by 17% while slashing AI training interruptions by 80%.

2024 is the first year for Net5.5G commercial use. At this event, the World Broadband Association (WBBA) and its members put forward Net5.5G industry initiatives to build high-speed, premium network infrastructures. China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) also delved into Net5.5G next-generation Internet architectures, marking another wave of innovation in network technology.

Steven Zhao called on all industry stakeholders to jointly embrace Net5.5G, introduce intelligent technologies, deploy network digital twins at scale, and inspire AI technology innovation, ultimately accelerating network transformation towards all intelligence.

SOURCE Huawei

