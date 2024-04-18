AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yakima Chief Hops Unveils DynaBoost™, a Flowable Whirlpool Extract to Elevate Beer Aroma

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

YAKIMA, Wash., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a grower-owned global hop supplier, is proud to present DynaBoost™! Formerly known as YCH 702, DynaBoost™ sets itself apart as an exceptionally flowable variety-specific hop extract. Designed for whirlpool use, DynaBoost™ was created using a proprietary process, capturing true-to-type hop aroma attributes and delivering them to your beer in an easy-to-pour bottle.

“It’s rewarding to introduce a product that encapsulates our research into a practical, innovative solution for brewers,” says Tessa Schilaty, Technical Marketing Manager at YCH. “DynaBoost™ not only enhances the sensory palate with its high concentration of beer-soluble hop compounds but also addresses logistical and economic challenges modern breweries face.”

DynaBoost™’s key strength is its extreme pourability, flowing effortlessly at room temperature with no hot water bath required. Used as a hassle-free replacement for T-90 pellets in the whirlpool, this highly soluble product can increase hot-side yields by up to 5%. Just 1kg of DynaBoost™ can replace 10kg of T-90 pellets, saving costs on freight and space in your cooler.

“We explored a name that would capture how dynamic this product is,” says YCH Director of Marketing, Pascal Fritz. “Based on internal trials, and feedback from our brewing partners, we realized this extract was exceptional. Aside from its pourability, it can boost the hop profile of beer in ways that other products cannot.”

DynaBoost™ is currently available in Simcoe®, Citra®, Mosaic®, Sabro®, and Centennial, with more coming soon! This remarkable flowable extract is ready to ship in 1kg and 10kg graduated, recyclable HDPE bottles.

Schilaty adds “This product is a testament to our commitment to quality and efficiency, providing brewers with a tool that elevates both the art and science of brewing. DynaBoost™ is a game-changer for brewing operations, large and small.”

Boost your brewing adventures to enchanted heights with DynaBoost™! Learn more about Dynaboost™ and its applications here.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

