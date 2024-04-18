AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Animated Life in Yunnan

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

KUNMING, China, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd., is set to embark on an animated adventure that invites global adventurers to experience Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life. From April 09 to April 30, 2024, a series of animations that embody the profound and vibrant culture of Yunnan Province will be successively released on its promotion matrix.

Animated Life in Yunnan

The word “Animated” has two implications. On the one hand, it refers to it’s full of life and excitement in Yunnan: This has a bearing on the vibrant and dynamic aspects of life in Yunnan, with its lively culture, bustling markets, colorful festival events, and energetic people to characterize the region.

On the other hand, it focuses on the use of various expressions to depict life in Yunnan, which include AI generated animations that showcase the beauty, diversity, and unique features of Yunnan’s landscapes, wildlife, and cultural heritage.

This theme-based series of animations starts with a general introduction to Yunnan, then extends to different festivals and cultural contents. In this series, viewers will be taken on a captivating journey through the diverse landscapes and unique culture of Yunnan. They will not only feel immersed at first, but also be attracted to embark on their own adventure to Yunnan later. From the lush forests to the charming culture, each episode will delve into the fascinating Yunnan with their own approach. Whether you’re drawn to its rich cultural heritage, diverse ecosystems, or simply seeking an escape into nature’s embrace, Yunnan welcomes you with open arms.

Come immerse yourself in the warmth of its people, savor the flavors of its cuisine, and uncover the hidden treasures that await around every corner. Let Yunnan be your next unforgettable adventure leaving you with cherished moments, as we sincerely welcome you to embark on an enchanting journey through Yunnan with our captivating video series.

Our official channels are as follows:
Website: visityunnanchina.com 
Tiktok: @visityunnan
Facebook: @goyunnan.official
Youtube: @visityunnan21
X: @goyunnanchina
Instagram: @visit_yunnan

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/animated-life-in-yunnan-302120307.html

SOURCE Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd.

