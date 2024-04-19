Global Consulting Firm J.S. Held Recognizes 93 Experts with Senior Leadership Promotions

JERICHO, N.Y., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces the promotion of 93 distinguished experts across multiple practices and geographies. These well-deserved senior expert promotions span the firm’s areas of expertise and exemplify our core values and commitment to delivering unrivaled expertise, unparalleled client service, and to be catalysts for change in our industry.

Technical and scientific experts are trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes situations requiring specialized expertise. Experts in construction; environmental, health, and safety (EHS); engineering; accident reconstruction; equipment, materials analysis & lab testing; and property & infrastructure damage, provide a comprehensive suite of services that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations across the globe.

J.S. Held experts deliver financial expertise across all assets and value at risk – uncovering the truth behind the numbers in financial disputes, bringing clarity to tangible and intangible asset valuation, and providing effective strategies to turn around troubled companies. Forensic accountants and economists are recognized industry leaders in financial investigations, quantifying economic damages, valuing businesses and their assets, and delivering expert witness testimony & litigation support in financial disputes. Corporate Finance experts provide turnaround & restructuring services, data analysis, compliance & regulatory consulting, financial reporting, interim management (c-suite level), receivership, and transaction advisory expertise.

J.S. Held’s risk and advisory experts have been engaged in some of the largest, most complex mandates across the world to advise in matters involving intellectual property, corporate investigations & monitorships, regulatory compliance, political risk, business intelligence, cyber security, fraud, corruption, and vast amounts of data. Multidisciplinary experts specialize in minimizing risk, navigating regulatory compliance, providing expert services in commercial disputes, and realizing business value.

With a strong belief that client service and employee engagement are synonymous, J.S. Held remains committed to providing a first-class work environment and cultivating a sense of community among its team. “In 2023, we launched J.S. Held Academy for continued team member development in support of our experts,” said Jonathon Held, Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of our people who continue to demonstrate incredible drive and deliver integrated solutions to complex situations worldwide.”

Marjan Panah, the firm’s new Chief People Officer, added, “At J.S. Held, we recognize the importance of diversity of thought and experience in delivering the best solutions for our clients. These promotions reflect our commitment to fostering a culture that values and rewards expertise, collaboration, and innovation.”

J.S. Held remains dedicated to providing unparalleled expertise to clients facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of tangible and intangible assets.

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

