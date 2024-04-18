AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China-Maldives Friendship Bridge: Crossing the Sea and Connecting Peoples’ Hearts

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

BEIJING, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:  

The China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, located in the Maldives, is the first cross-sea bridge built on the Indian Ocean. It is also the first major infrastructure project successfully implemented under the Belt and Road Initiative. The Chinese construction team has overcome difficulties caused by the coral reef geology, high salinity ocean environment, and surging waves, pioneering the construction of a super-large bridge in an exposed ocean environment with coral reef geology. So far, the cumulative traffic volume of the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge has surpassed 100 million trips, and a life and residential circle around Male has been formed.

A production of Qiushi Online (en.qstheory.cn).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-maldives-friendship-bridge-crossing-the-sea-and-connecting-peoples-hearts-302120958.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.