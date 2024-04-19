VIVOTEK Launches Successful Make Tomorrow Easier, Today! Vision During ISC West 2024

TAIPEI, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the global leading IP security solution provider, announces that last week’s 2024 ISC West trade show in Las Vegas was a tremendous success as it unveiled the 2024 theme Make Tomorrow Easier, Today! to partners, attendees, and the media. Make Analytics Easier, Make Cloud Easier, Make Search Easier, and Make Integration Easier were the core essential components of the 2024 theme, and both the booth staff and visitors were very busy discussing its vision throughout the show. This also demonstrates that VIVOTEK’s AI security solutions and cloud-based service VORTEX attracted interests by many customers for their rich versatility in applications.

From the outset, it was clear that this year’s ISC West was going to surpass previous editions. There were more engagements, and these engagements lasted longer than the past as attendees and the media were hyper-focused on VORTEX, its new camera solutions, AI integration, re-launch of VIVOTEK Premium Partner Program, additional technology solutions, and the roll-out of the 2024 theme.

AI has quickly become a priority in the security industry, and it was a focal point of VIVOTEK’s strategy during the show as well. During its many sales and marketing meetings at ISC West, discussions primarily revolved around how to integrate AI into the product lines and software platforms, much to the gratification of its partners who are seeing a quickly growing need for this technology to satisfy their customers’ needs.

As many of its customers may know by now, VIVOTEK recently entered into an integration partnership with Kisi, a modern cloud-based access control solution based in Brooklyn, New York. This partnership aims to secure physical spaces dedicated to providing a seamless and efficient user experience, making Kisi ideally suited as a VIVOTEK partner. During ISC West, VIVOTEK provided Kisi with a station in the booth to perform demonstrations, which proved to be very popular during the show.

Throughout the event, VORTEX remained a central focal point and rapidly gained popularity among partners since its launch. This was evident throughout the show as the VORTEX station was continuously used for strategic demonstrations. As for the theme, attendees commended on how much they liked this year’s booth layout, how the message of “Making Tomorrow Easier, Today” was delivered in every stations, how accessible the staff was in meeting with them, and how much they enjoyed the partner reception party.

VIVOTEK’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions shone brightly at ISC West, as evident in the overwhelmingly positive feedbacks it received from partners, end users, media, and even other exhibit manufacturers. VIVOTEK extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to making this year’s ISC West a tremendous success. We look forward to making next year’s ISC West even better!

