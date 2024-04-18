AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Binance Unveils ‘Megadrop’: A First-of-its-Kind Gateway to Web3 Projects with Attractive Benefits

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Binance, the leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announces the launch of ‘Megadrop’. This is a first-of-its-kind token launch platform with transparent rewards for eligible participants. Available on the global exchange from today, Megadrop reaffirms Binance’s dedication to pioneer innovative approaches that heighten user experiences and foster deeper engagement with the evolving crypto ecosystem.

Designed exclusively for token generation events, Megadrop grants Binance users early access to selected Web3 projects before the tokens are listed on the Binance Exchange. It integrates Binance Launchpool’s proven approach with the exciting possibilities of Web3. Users are given the opportunity to discover, engage and directly participate in tokens being newly minted by promising Web3 projects – all within the convenience of Binance’s reliable and secure ecosystem.

Regardless of whether one is a crypto novice or a trading veteran, Megadrop provides a streamlined and user-friendly platform to explore the vast potential of Web3 and earn rewards. It does so by encouraging active engagement from the community. Users participate in dApp quests, learn about new and emerging Web3 technologies, and are rewarded for their curiosity and proactive participation. 

“We’re always looking at what we can build to bring even more value to our Binance users,” shares Rohit Wad, Chief Technology Officer at Binance. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen many incredibly exciting Web3 projects emerge within the crypto space, highlighting how central innovation and passion is within the community. With Megadrop, we’re really excited to be able to provide exposure for more of these projects to our global user base while offering Binance users a unique opportunity to gain rewards in the process.”

Notably, Megadrop goes beyond just providing rewards and discovery for users. For Web3 projects, Megadrop is a valuable launch platform that offers significant growth and exposure potential. Through Megadrop, projects will gain a direct bridge to a vibrant global community of verified users eager to interact with and support new blockchain innovations, expediting their integration into the blockchain landscape.

Getting started with Megadrop is easy. Users will simply need to lock their BNB with Binance Earn, and start completing quests using Binance Web3 Wallet to earn their share of exclusive token airdrops.

The first project to be introduced on Binance Megadrop will be BounceBit (BB), a BTC restaking chain.  For more information, please visit the dedicated FAQ page or contact Binance Support.

SOURCE Binance

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

