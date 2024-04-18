AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Bitrue Doubles Down on XDC Support with $25,000 Contest

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tier-one digital asset exchange Bitrue today announced extended support for the XDC ecosystem, organizing a trading contest with $25,000 in prizes for 16 newly added XDC trading pairs.

The contest, which starts on April 18th, 2024 at 10:00 UTC, will rank traders according to their total trading volume over the event period. The trader who trades the most on a particular pair will take home a prize of up to $500 paid out in XDC, with lower-ranking traders also being eligible for prizes.

The prize pool will increase based on the number of active participants trading during the contest, with $25,000 being the expected total prize pool. The contest will run until Thursday, April 25th 2024, 10:00 UTC.

The contest comes hot on the heels of XDC base pairs being added to Bitrue at the beginning of April, with a wide array of coins now able to be traded directly with XDC, the 16 supported trading pairs include AVAX/XDC, BTC/XDC, CIFI/XDC, DOGE/XDC, ETH/XDC, FXD/XDC, GBEX/XDC, MATIC/XDC, NEAR/XDC, PLI/XDC, PRNT/XDC, SOL/XDC, SRX/XDC, XDC/USDC, XDC/USDT, XDC/XRP, and XSP/XDC.

“XDC Network is already a prominent player in the crypto market, but Bitrue expects it to become even stronger during the year ahead and is thrilled to offer Bitrue users more ways to add this coin to their portfolios,” said Robert Quartly-Janeiro, Chief Strategy Officer of Bitrue. “We hope everyone will take this trading contest as an opportunity to learn more about this coin while also having some fun.”

Bitrue will soon announce additional developments concerning XDC. Traders can currently access XDC on the exchange through 16 pairs. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitrue-doubles-down-on-xdc-support-with-25-000-contest-302121015.html

SOURCE Bitrue

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.