AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Trina Storage and Pacific Green sign Letter of Intent of 1500 MWh energy storage system at WFES

PRNewswire April 19, 2024

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the World Future Energy Summit held in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates from April 16 to 18 the global energy storage and technology companies Trina Storage and Pacific Green have signed a letter of intent relating to 1,500 MWh integrated energy storage solutions

Under the agreement Trina Storage and Pacific Green will draw on their expertise and commitment in renewable energy and work together in utility-scale energy storage technology innovation and applications, aiming to provide more reliable and sustainable energy. Trina Storage intends to supply 1,500 MWh integrated energy storage solutions, including the new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system Elementa 2, PCS and EMS to several grid-scale energy parks developed by Pacific Green across multiple jurisdictions.

“We are delighted to join with Trina Storage in these projects,” said Du Yangfan, General Manager of Pacific Green Technologies Shanghai. “At Pacific Green we lead the smart energy transition with next-generation energy storage solutions. To achieve this, we collaborate with the leading clean energy suppliers, such as Trina Storage.”

Jack Chen, overseas sales director of Trina Storage, said: “We are honored to support Pacific Green once again and power their energy parks with our new generation energy storage systems. This underlines our joint efforts to deliver clean energy and drive energy transitions.”

Trina Storage ranked among the Top 5 on the BloombergNEF report Storage Providers and Integrators in 2023 and is included in the BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List, Chen said.

“As a bankable BESS solution provider our offerings range from proprietary battery cell technology to a fully integrated system and flexible battery storage solutions for various applications to meet customer needs at all levels.”

Elementa 2 is the new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system(ESS) equipped with Trina Storage’s in-house cells, and it was launched worldwide in February. The advanced, flexible and high efficiency ESS incorporates advanced features including an upgraded pack design, precise thermal management enabled by smart liquid cooling technology, and a robust fire mitigation and suppression system.

The latest agreement takes strategic collaboration between Trina Storage and Pacific Green to a new level, and Trina Storage looks forward to continuing joint work to harness the companies’ collective expertise and drive further innovation.

SOURCE Trina Storage

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.