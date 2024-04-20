AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
76 partners are ready to collaborate through the First Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Forum (WICF) in 2024.

PRNewswire April 20, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf) of the Republic of Indonesia, led by the Deputy for Marketing, is organizing the annual Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Forum (WICF). Since 2017, this annual event is focusing on coordinating work plans and initiatives between the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and all co-branding partners to promote the Wonderful Indonesia brand effectively.

WICF serves as an interactive platform for dialogue between the Government and business players in the tourism and creative economy sectors. It reflects the commitment of the Deputy for Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia to cultivate a more sophisticated marketing environment, enhance promotional strategies, and promote collaborative partnerships. The primary goals of this forum are to:

  • Increase Partner Engagement: Foster closer ties with co-branding partners to deliver unique tourism and creative economy experiences.
  • Enhance Marketing Programs: Fine-tune marketing campaigns to benefit the tourism and creative economy sectors, promoting sustainable growth.
  • Identify New Collaboration Opportunities: Facilitate discussions to explore fresh collaboration prospects for mutual advantage.

Held at the Ashley Hotel Jakarta, this event was attended by key figures including Mrs. Ni Made Ayu Marthini, the Deputy for Marketing, and Mr. Yohanes De Brito Titus Haridjati, the Director of Marketing Communications. Representatives from all levels of the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, along with most of Wonderful Indonesia’s co-branding partners, were also present. At present, there are 129 co-branding partners under Wonderful Indonesia, spanning various business sectors.

“Of course, we want sustainable partnership with our co-branding Wonderful Indonesia, hand-in-hand manifesting green economy, aligned with our policy”,Marketing Deputy, Ni Made Ayu Marthini reaffirming significant concept advocating for green and sustainable tourism. The hope is that this idea receives widespread acceptance and is put into practice by all stakeholders in the tourism and creative economy sectors. This vision key aspects are:

  • Upholding environmental and natural responsibility
  • Boosting local economies through MSMEs
  • Preserving Indonesia’s rich cultural diversity sustainably
  • Providing immersive tourism experiences through the collaborative work of everyone involved, following the ethos of Indonesia Incorporated.

The goal for this year is to establish collaborative programs through partnerships between the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and co-branding partners, aiming for enhanced sustainability. Ultimately, these initiatives will significantly boost Indonesia’s tourism and creative economy competitiveness worldwide.

 

SOURCE Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

