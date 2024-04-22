AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Traidmarc’s Masterpiece Album “Slept Broke Woke Up Rich” Resonates with Profound Storytelling and Powerful Themes

PRNewswire April 22, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Traid Music Group proudly announces that Melbourne’s own hip-hop virtuoso and business mogul, Traidmarc, has unveiled his latest album, ‘Slept Broke Woke Up Rich.’ Launched on April 12th, this album is an anthology of resilience, success, and the raw realities of urban life, presented through 20 compelling tracks.

Delving into themes that range from personal growth to societal issues, Traidmarc’s album transcends traditional music genres. Noteworthy tracks such as “Dreams of Avalon”, “Midnight Stroll”, “Heaven Got No Gate”, “Inner Circle”, and “New Car Smell” exemplify the album’s depth in storytelling and lyrical prowess.

“Dreams of Avalon” portrays Traidmarc’s rise from humble beginnings, capturing the essence of struggle and triumph with lines like “stacking paper, counting scars on our hands”. “Midnight Stroll” reflects on the fearless embrace of the city’s nocturnal peace, while “Heaven Got No Gate” discusses the equality of souls beyond earthly biases, paying tribute to icons like Young Dolph, DMX, and Nipsey Hussle.

“Inner Circle” offers a candid look at the darker sides of the entertainment industry, referencing figures like Whitney Houston, P Diddy and DJ Jaguar Wright to highlight the perils that success can bring. “New Car Smell” contrasts these themes by celebrating the freshness of success and luxury, with nods to cultural icons such as Patti Labelle.

Each track in “Slept Broke Woke Up Rich” is a narrative chapter, woven together by Traidmarc’s unique ability to blend his entrepreneurial insight with his musical talent. This album does not merely entertain; it invites listeners to reflect on their personal journeys and societal observations.

Traidmarc’s latest album draws heavily on the vibrant and dynamic cultural landscape of Melbourne, seamlessly integrating the robust American influences from his early years. This blend is evident in every beat and rhythm, enriching the album’s overall authenticity and broadening its appeal. The unique fusion of cultural elements ensures that the music not only resonates on a local level but also connects with a diverse international audience, showcasing Traidmarc’s ability to bridge cultural divides through his artistry.

As the world tunes into “Slept Broke Woke Up Rich”, it becomes clear that this isn’t just an album; it’s a cultural dialogue facilitated by one of Melbourne’s most influential contemporary artists.

Follow Traidmarc’s journey on social media and streaming platforms:

Official Website: www.traidmarc.com

#Traidmarc #SleptBrokeWokeUpRich #MelbourneHipHop #BusinessMogulArtist #MusicInnovation #HipHopCulture

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/traidmarcs-masterpiece-album-slept-broke-woke-up-rich-resonates-with-profound-storytelling-and-powerful-themes-302122915.html

SOURCE Traid Music Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.