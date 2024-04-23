AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TTC Announces Strategic Expansion into Western Australia with New Perth Office

PRNewswire April 23, 2024

PERTH, Australia, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TTC Global (TTC), a leader in Quality Engineering and Software Testing services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations into Western Australia (WA), with the opening of a new office in Perth. This strategic expansion is aimed at strengthening TTC’s presence in Australia and enhancing service delivery to clients in diverse sectors.

Leading the new Western Australian division are Don Sharp and Bryan Tan, who have been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Client Delivery, respectively.

Don Sharp is heading up this expansion to WA as TTC’s Chief Operating Officer for WA, South Australia and Northern Territory, leveraging his extensive background in team leadership, quality improvement and strategic initiatives to elevate TTC’s service offerings. A well-known figure in Perth’s IT community, Don brings over two decades of experience in IT and quality/testing. His approach to leadership is characterised by a genuine commitment to people and quality, fostering team cohesion and superior client outcomes through a combination of professional mentorship and community engagement.

Bryan Tan joins TTC as General Manager of Client Delivery, working closely with Don as the leadership team in WA. With a rich background spanning 20 years in the Quality Assurance industry, Bryan has honed his skills in business development, strategic operational implementations, and achieving business efficiencies. His career began as a tester, and over the years, he has worked across various industries including energy, health, government, mining, education, finance, not-for-profit, and retail. Bryan’s role will focus on enhancing client delivery and growing operations throughout Western Australia. Known for his humanistic approach and commitment to Quality Engineering, Bryan embodies a people-first attitude that aligns with TTC’s core values.

“The expansion into Western Australia represents a significant milestone for TTC as we continue to extend our reach across Australia and bring our top tier consulting expertise to more clients,” said Matt Wiggins, CEO of TTC Australia. “With seasoned leaders like Bryan and Don at the helm, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value and service to our clients in the region.”

The Perth office will serve as a hub for TTC’s operations in Western Australia, providing local and regional clients with direct access to industry-leading expertise and support in Quality Assurance and Software Testing.

For more information about TTC Global and its services, please visit https://ttcglobal.com/.

About TTC Global 
TTC Global is a leader in Quality and Testing, providing comprehensive software testing and consulting services to businesses around the world. With a focus on innovation and quality, TTC supports clients in elevating their quality practices to deliver better customer outcomes and superior return on investment.

Contact
Krizelle Lacson, TTC Marketing Manager
+6421 208 5909
Krizelle.lacson@ttcglobal.com   

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393051/TTC_Perth_expansion.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393052/Don_Sharp.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393053/Bryan_Tan.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ttc-announces-strategic-expansion-into-western-australia-with-new-perth-office-302123625.html

SOURCE TTC Global

