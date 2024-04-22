AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HoSkar Night, a Regional Premier Networking Event, Will Be Held in Bangkok on 25th April

PRNewswire April 22, 2024

BANGKOK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the Asian hospitality market recovering at full speed and new players entering the industry, along with evolving trends shaping the developments, the needs of personal connections and networking has also become a fundamental part of the business to stay updated with industry movements. HoSkar Night, the most vibrant networking event series in Asia, has been expanding its reach in different countries with the single objective of connecting hospitality and real estate industry players.

Recognized as the premier networking platform in the region, HoSkar Night is tailored for professionals in the Hospitality and Real Estate sectors to connect with real estate developers, hotels owners, designers, general managers, senior industry leaders, technology specialists, culinary innovators, and forward-thinking business entrepreneurs.

The upcoming event will be hosted on 25th April in Marriott Bangkok Hotel Sukhumvit. It will commence with a panel discussion, known as HoSkar Talk, from 5 to 6 PM. During this session, industry experts will discuss the challenges faced by owners and developers during the development and operation stages. They’ll share insights from their experience in areas like Technology, Food & Beverage, Operations, Business Development, Digital Marketing, and more. The HoSkar Night networking session will take place from 6 PM, where esteemed guests can make valuable connections, explore potential business partnerships, and enjoy socializing.

Given the event’s exclusive nature and limited capacity, priority access will be accorded to local developers, hotel owners, senior industry professionals, and esteemed members of the WeHub community.

Register now to join the HoSkar Night in Bangkok on 25th April: https://hoskarnight.com/register/ 

WeHub, the organizer of the HoSkar Night, will bring along best-in-class partners such as Seibu Prince Hotels & Resorts, Aiello, VinHMS, Savills Hotels and DFDL to create an extraordinary networking experience for industry professionals in Bangkok.

Following HoSkar Night Bangkok, a series of events is set to take place across Asia Pacific including Phnom Penh (May 2024) , HCMC (June 2024), Manila (July 2024), and Hanoi (November 2024).   

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hoskar-night-a-regional-premier-networking-event-will-be-held-in-bangkok-on-25th-april-302123077.html

SOURCE Vision Asia Pacific

