Brinc Launches IGNIT3, A Full-Service Token Advisory Program

Brinc’s new program, IGNIT3, will connect web3 startups with essential networks and provide guidance to manage every aspect of the token listing process

IGNIT3 will provide blockchain startups with access to a vast network of industry contacts, legal and marketing experts, and educational resources

While IGNIT3 primarily supports startups with developed products and communities, it is open to all blockchain entrepreneurs seeking to expedite their market entry and adoption

HONG KONG, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Brinc , a leading global venture accelerator, announces the launch of its bespoke full-service token advisory program, IGNIT3 , to support blockchain startups through the entire lifecycle of a token offering.

Drawing from a decade of experience working with startups and over 60 web3 investments, through IGNIT3, Brinc will support web3 businesses by providing invaluable connections, coordination, and strategy to oversee all aspects of the token listing process including tokenomics, modeling, smart contract engineering, token minting, distribution, and administration. The advisory platform assists with connections to relevant cryptocurrency exchange listings, introductions to a wide network of investors, linking startups to market makers, and promoting strategic visibility within global crypto communities. During the pre-issuance phase, IGNIT3 will also connect startups with legal and marketing experts, providing educational resources about the token launch process.

The IGNIT3 token advisory platform was created in response to feedback from web3 startups in Brinc’s ecosystem about the challenges of successfully listing tokens – emerging companies often struggle to access key market players and stakeholders, limiting their ability to secure favorable deals and listing platforms. IGNIT3 aims to fill this gap in the blockchain startup ecosystem by providing bespoke services, evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“We aim to expedite the listing process so that founders can focus on building their businesses,” states Manav Gupta, Founder & CEO, Brinc. “Having worked with thousands of startups over the years and more recently, web3 founders experiencing the highs and lows of the crypto industry, Brinc wanted to find a way to provide additional support to this unique group of entrepreneurs that will encourage innovation and speed up mass-adoption.”

While IGNIT3 primarily focuses on startups with a working product and an expanding community, the advisory program is open to all. Interested businesses are invited to complete an application form to be reviewed by the IGNIT3 team and accelerate their token launch success.

For more information, please visit Brinc’s IGNIT3 website .

