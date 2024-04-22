AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Huaying International Energy Trading and BK LNG Solution (BKLS) join forces to collaborate on securing Liquefied Natural Gas

PRNewswire April 22, 2024

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a landmark development for the global energy sector, two Chinese companies have come together to ink a historic agreement aimed at fostering collaboration in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry. This strategic pact signifies a significant step forward for China’s energy landscape and underscores the nation’s commitment to diversifying its energy sources while addressing environmental concerns.

China, the world’s largest energy consumer, continues to seek diversified and sustainable sources of energy to fuel its rapid economic development. LNG has emerged as a pivotal component of China’s energy strategy, offering cleaner alternatives to traditional fossil fuels, and enhancing energy security.

Huaying International Energy Trading company, which is an affiliate company of Huaying Natural Gas Company, which owns 50% of the LNG receiving terminal with SINOPEC near Chaozhou Port. In alignment with China’s energy policy, it will seek and require importing multiple LNG spot cargoes.

Together with Huaying International Energy Trading Company, BKLS will take part in a collaborated effort to secure LNG from the market. BKLS will bring its LNG expertise to collaborate with Huaying International Energy Trading Company to close LNG deals. 

Scene of the signing ceremony, from left to right: Zhang Jie, managing director of Huaying International Energy Trading (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Henry Kim, president of BK LNG Solution Pte. Ltd.

The ceremony, attended by key stakeholders, symbolizes a commitment to cooperation and growth in the LNG industry. This collaboration will hold promise on multiple fronts, such as to foster a stable and reliable LNG supply to meet China’s growing energy demands and by leveraging the network and expertise, can access diverse LNG sources and optimize procurement strategies. Both parties bring unique strengths to the table, promising a synergy that could redefine the dynamics of LNG trade in the region and beyond.

Scene of the signing ceremony, from left to right: Zhang Jie, managing director of Huaying International Energy Trading (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Henry Kim, president of BK LNG Solution Pte. Ltd.

The collaboration agreement represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the LNG market. By combining forces, the two entities are poised to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and shape the future of LNG trade in China and beyond. As the world transitions towards cleaner energy solutions, partnerships like this will play a crucial role in advancing sustainability and meeting the growing energy demands worldwide.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/huaying-international-energy-trading-and-bk-lng-solution-bkls-join-forces-to-collaborate-on-securing-liquefied-natural-gas-302123078.html

SOURCE BK LNG Solution Pte. Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.