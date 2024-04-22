Hikvision technologies unveil the wonders of nature in Africa

HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — An African safari is probably on the top of many people’s bucket lists. As the second largest continent in the world, it is widely believed to be the “cradle of humankind”. According to scholars, the beautiful name “Africa” stems from words including the Egyptian word Afru-ika, meaning “Motherland”; the Greek word aphrike, meaning “without cold”; and the Latin word aprica, meaning “sunny”.

The continent certainly lives up to its name, offering everything from the stunning tropical coastlines to the world’s second largest rainforest. And thanks to the “heartbeat” of this land – wild animals, symphonies of life unfold here every single day.

However, the stunning “heartbeat” is getting weaker. According to WWF, as humans continue to destroy forests, pollute lands, poach animals, and consume beyond the limits of the planet, in just under 50 years, earth’s wildlife populations have plunged by an average of 69%. Zooming in on Africa, since 1970, we have lost 66% of Africa’s wildlife.

Save the Hyena

A hyena accidentally stepped into a poacher’s trap. With its throat clamped tightly, it fell to the ground and bled profusely. If left alone in the wild, it was doomed to death. Fortunately, a Hikvision camera spotted the wounded animal, allowing wildlife conservationists to arrive in time and release it from the trap.

The hyena is just one of the many beneficiaries of Hikvision’s advanced technologies. Products of the company were installed to watch various wild animals in Africa, including black rhinos, giraffes, lions, cheetahs, elephants, etc. The high-resolution capability of Hikvision cameras effectively helped enhance the imaging and video data quality, whether during the daytime or at night, facilitating in-depth analysis of animal behaviors for wildlife protection and educational purposes.

Hand in Hand

Hikvision has long been committed to leveraging its innovative technologies and solutions to help maintain ecosystem resilience and combat biodiversity loss worldwide. By joining hands with partners and local communities, the company’s biodiversity conservation footprint has extended to different continents across the world.

In Africa, Hikvision collaborated with Africam, a local company dedicated to wildlife biodiversity protection. Building real-time observing systems across Madikwe Game Reserve, Balule Nature Reserve, Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, Amboseli National Park, Kapama Game Reserve, Zambezi National Park, Mabula Game Reserve, Shamwari Reserve and Tembe Elephant Park, Hikvision mapped biodiversity, detected intrusion, and thus protected the fragile splendor of wild animals. Meanwhile, through live-streaming series and educational content, the two companies helped promote conservation awareness of a broader audience and inspired people to do something for the protection of wildlife.

Based on previous success, Africam is currently talking to more reserves in countries such as South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Tanzania to explore new cooperation opportunities with Hikvision. “The high-res cameras supplied by Hikvision are a game changer with IR night vision that is superior to anything we have used before and are performing brilliantly. We really appreciate your help and support; it indeed is making a difference for conservation and taking wildlife to a global audience. The collaboration between Africam and Hikvision is a good example of how tech companies can make a big difference in saving African wildlife”, a responsible person of Africam told Hikvision.

Ongoing Commitment

Being part of its Global STAR Program for Social Good, the partnership with Africam is just another example of Hikvision’s long-term effort to preserve biodiversity, practice social responsibility and foster a sustainable future.

“Hikvision works with partners around the world to protect our ecosystems and save the planet. During this process, their dedication and hard work have deeply impressed us”, said Shen Xiaomin, initiator of Hikvision’s Global STAR Program for Social Good. “We are so pleased that our products and technologies can be broadly used to support their efforts in different scenarios. And we look forward to joining hands with more partners in the future to practice ‘Tech for a Better World’.”

