SymphonyAI Launches AI-Based SensaAI for Sanctions, Powering Risk Detection and Turbocharging Sanctions Screening in Asia Pacific

Industry-leading AI model pre-trained on extensive global sanctions data and expertise works out-of-the-box to augment existing sanctions screening solutions

BANGKOK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SymphonyAI, a leading provider of predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS solutions, today announced the availability of SensaAI for sanctions, a platform-agnostic “AI upgrade” for any sanctions solution in Asia Pacific (APAC) at Money20/20 Asia. It dramatically impacts sanctions evasion efforts by optimizing match accuracy with deep, context-aware AI-based matching algorithms.

SensaAI for sanctions, delivered via API, is pre-trained and ready to use out of the box. Using an organization’s existing data, SensaAI for sanctions works in parallel with rules-based systems using AI to power the match process from rationalizing unstructured data, including SWIFT transaction data. It then applies predictive matching models that enable investigators to accurately distinguish the legitimate risks from the resource-consuming false positives.

“SensaAI for sanctions arrives at a critical time for sanctions screening, offering a robust solution that aligns with the market’s shift towards more sophisticated, detection-agnostic tools,” observes Nick Vitchev, Research Director for Chartis Research. “Its current deployment simplicity reflects a keen understanding of the evolving needs in risk management. The potential of SensaAI for sanctions to adapt to specific regional requirements without overwhelming users with false positives is particularly promising.”

With no large investment required and no complicated integration, SensaAI for sanctions offers an array of features that revolutionize the sanctions screening process:

Advanced AI match assessment and explainability: Harnessing both generative and predictive AI, SensaAI for sanctions derives an AI score for match accuracy and a comprehensive natural language explanation for the reasoning behind the score.

Solution-agnostic integration: SensaAI for sanctions is designed to work with any existing case management system.

Pretrained and ready to deploy: Requiring no training data, SensaAI for sanctions models are pre-trained on datasets encompassing more than 25 years of sanctions evasion, detection, and screening expertise, enabling rapid implementation and ROI.

Automated alert optimization: The AI matching score generated by SensaAI for sanctions can be used to prioritize the highest-risk alerts and deprioritize low-risk alerts at Level 1, ensuring investigators are always assessing the greatest risk first.

Risk and compliance officers can harness market-leading AI capabilities, including continual learning built to evolve accurate matching as quickly as bad actors evolve evasion tactics. SensaAI demonstrates quantifiable low-cost gains by supporting more efficient investigation, transparent explainability, and seamless integration with existing solutions, providing immediate adoptability and intuitive insights for users from the front-line investigator to the boardroom.

“Regulators in Asia are demanding financial institutions to effectively detect and manage sanctions related risks. SensaAI for sanctions revolutionizes the battle against increasingly sophisticated sanctions evaders, giving financial institutions immediate, powerful AI that is easy to adopt and use. SensaAI for sanctions is lightyears ahead of existing solutions, delivering contextual awareness, accuracy, and ROI,” said Gerard O’Reilly, Managing Director, APAC of SymphonyAI’s financial services division. “At SymphonyAI, we continue to invest boldly in delivering the power of our combined generative and predictive AI. We are excited to revolutionize sanctions screening efficiency and accuracy for financial institutions worldwide to outwit even the most resourceful bad actors.”

SymphonyAI was recently recognized by industry researcher Chartis for gen AI innovation and financial crime and compliance capabilities. The Chartis GenAI Initiatives Award recognized the strength of the SymphonyAI Sensa Investigation Hub and Sensa Copilot, which combine industry-leading predictive and generative AI with deep financial crime detection domain expertise.

The company will demonstrate SensaAI for Sanctions, along with the rest of the financial services product portfolio including Sensa Investigation Hub and Sensa Copilot, this week at Money20/20 Asia from 23rd – 25th April 2024. Financial crime and compliance expert at SymphonyAI, Charmian Simmons will be delivering an unfiltered stage keynote – ‘Building sustainable compliance platforms in the age of artificial intelligence’ on Wednesday 24th April at 12:10 pm.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and business IT. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

