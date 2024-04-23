AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Speeki releases reporting features for IFRS* (IFRS S1 and S2) and CSRD (ESRS)

PRNewswire April 24, 2024

SINGAPORE and LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Speeki, a global leader in ESG and sustainability performance management and reporting software and assurance, has announced the release of new reporting features within its software to make ESG and sustainability reporting simple and more valuable for global companies.

 

With a platform to design, implement, monitor, measure, report and track non-financial initiatives including all ESG and sustainability areas, companies can focus on non-financial reporting, assurance and certification.

 

The demand for ESG and sustainability reporting is increasing and shows no signs of abating. More and more countries are regulating mandatory disclosures of ESG and sustainability information. Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Singapore and, most recently, the United States have all mandated complete or part disclosures for their largest companies.

Many companies face a daunting regulatory reporting challenge compounded by struggles to gather essential data for disclosure. Insufficient investment in ESG programmes and systems leaves them without necessary metrics, further complicated by a lack of expertise and resources. Even when suitable personnel are found, they’re often inundated and resort to makeshift solutions like spreadsheets and to-do lists.

In response to these challenges, Speeki has expanded the reporting features of its ESG and sustainability platform to support reporting data according to newly-released regulatory reporting standards, including CSRD (ESRS), IFRS (S1 – General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and S2 – Climate-related Disclosures) and several more.

Supporting companies in managing over 20 ESG and sustainability programme topics, Speeki promotes a “write once, report multiple times” concept, where data from the platform can be generated in different formats to meet various regulatory disclosure requirements. This makes reporting as simple as selecting a standard and pressing a button.

Speeki’s unique and proprietary Engage™ framework, supported by an embedded AI assistant known as Nicole, helps users of Speeki build programmes across 20 different key ESG and sustainability topics with step-by-step guidance provided within the software, thereby reducing the resources and expertise challenges reported by companies.

Visit this page for more information about Speeki’s software, consulting and assurance offerings. For media enquiries or further details, please contact Speeki’s Marketing Director Ana Garcia.

Speeki helps companies build, manage, report and assure their non-financial business performance.

*Speeki licenses and applies the IFRS® Sustainability Disclosure Standards, SASB® Standards and SICS in our work.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/speeki-releases-reporting-features-for-ifrs-ifrs-s1-and-s2-and-csrd-esrs-302124813.html

SOURCE Speeki

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.