Grand Stevie Winners Announced in 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

Watsons honored as Organization of the Year

FAIRFAX, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, announced the winners of five Grand Stevie® Award trophies in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in various categories were announced on 10 April . Those awards were determined by the average scores of more than 150 executives worldwide acting as judges. The 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 25 markets including Australia, Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Estonia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.

The Grand (“best of show”) Stevie Award trophy is awarded to only a handful of organizations in each of the nine Stevie Awards competitions. In the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, one Grand Stevie Award is presented to the most honored organization, and one each to the highest-scoring nomination from the four markets that submitted the most nominations.

The 2024 Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Organization of the Year goes to Watsons, headquartered in Hong Kong, with 72.5 award points. This award could not be applied for directly. The award is determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the competition, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.

The Grand Stevie Awards presented to the highest-scoring nomination from each of the four markets that submitted the most nominations to the competition are:

From Australia: Farmbot Monitoring Solutions, of Roseville, New South Wales, for their “Farmbot Pump Control – Innovating Water Management for Agriculture” nomination, a Gold Stevie Award winner for Innovation in Digital Transformation, with an average score of 9.00/10.

From China: Beijing apm, nominated by Brand Head, winner of a Gold Stevie for their nomination “A ‘healing’ mall other than a ‘shopping” mall‘ for Innovation in Consumer Events (8.86/10).

From India: IntouchCX, Hyderabad, for their Most Innovative Customer Service Team nomination, a Gold Stevie winner in that category, average score 8.67.

From the Philippines: Shell companies in the Philippines (SciP), Marikina City, for their nomination “Empowering farmers, enriching communities: the transformative impact of Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc.,” which won a Gold Stevie for Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications, with an average score of 9.33/10.

Winners in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards will be celebrated during an awards banquet on 24 May at Shangri-La The Fort Hotel in Manila, Philippines. Tickets for the awards banquet are on sale now.

PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

adobo magazine is the official Creative Media Partner of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

