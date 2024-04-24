AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Automation Anywhere Appoints Tim McDonough as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Awareness and Growth for the Leader in AI-Powered Automation

PRNewswire April 24, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation solutions, announced that AI marketing leader ﷟Tim McDonough joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). McDonough, who brings more than two decades of experience in driving growth across startups and Fortune 100 companies, will shape and lead Automation Anywhere’s global brand and growth strategies and go-to-market functions.

Tim McDonough, CMO, Automation Anywhere

 

McDonough joins Automation Anywhere from Intel, where he recently served as vice president and CMO of AI and data centers. McDonough oversaw the transformation of the $14 billion-plus business unit, while guiding the company’s strategy and positioning in the AI market.

“Tim joins us at an incredible time in our journey as we experience a new phase of growth ignited by the transformative benefits of our generative AI process automation models that are transforming our customers’ businesses,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO, Automation Anywhere. “Tim’s impressive experience will be instrumental in our efforts to empower organizations to achieve amazing results by automating more than forty percent of workflows and tasks, and saving millions, even billions, of dollars.”

Prior to Intel, McDonough held executive roles at leading technology companies, including Unity Technologies, Qualcomm, and Microsoft. McDonough’s track record of enterprise and C-suite marketing spans developed and emerging technologies, including AI tools, applications, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and developer ecosystems.

“I’m looking forward to helping lead Automation Anywhere through its next phase growth as it helps companies transform their business,” said McDonough. “Seeing how customers are innovating with Automation Anywhere’s platform demonstrated to me the incredible market opportunity we have. When you combine automation with generative AI, customers can now go beyond task or departmental impact and automate at an enterprise level, empowering companies and employees to do their very best work.”

McDonough’s appointment comes at a time of remarkable opportunity for the company, marked by Automation Anywhere’s recent record-breaking fourth-quarter performance, continued profitability, and strong outlook in its current fiscal year. Last quarter, Automation Anywhere reported 50 percent growth in large enterprise deals from the previous quarter, highlighting the company’s momentum and strong market position.  

About Automation Anywhere  

Automation Anywhere is the leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company’s Automation Success Platform is powered with generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service, and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI automation. Learn more at http://www.automationanywhere.com/.  

