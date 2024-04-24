Casio to Release Two-Way BABY-G That Doubles as a Wristwatch and Charm

Popular Sanrio Character Kuromi Signed as 30th Anniversary BABY-G Ambassador

TOKYO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to its family of BABY-G shock-resistant watches. The new BGD-10K, available in four models, can be used as a wristwatch or a unique time-telling charm.

This latest release, the BGD-10K, is a shock-resistant watch in a colorful pop design. It comes paired with a special holder with strap. The set works two different ways, either worn as a wristwatch or hung from the strap as a charm.

To turn the watch into a charm that hangs from a bag or belt, just detach the bezel and band and place the center case into the special holder.[*1] This silicone holder can be decorated with stickers and other items for a truly personalized charm.

The watch and special holder set come in pop color variations inspired by the trendy colors of Y2K fashion around the year 2000. Press the light button when the watch is in Timekeeping Mode and a series of pixel-art animations appear randomly on the LCD display for an extra playful touch.

*1 Due to the glossy finish, wrinkle-like patterns may occur on the surface.

The new BGD-10K is the first in the BABY-G+PLUS line, a series of BABY-G watches that Casio will offer with items that can be personalized to suit the user’s own sense of style.

Casio is also pleased to announce that the popular Sanrio character Kuromi will serve as BABY-G ambassador to commemorate the brand’s 30th anniversary. The BABY-G promotional tagline, “Be you. Be me,” means living life your own way, and Kuromi is promoting the #KUROMIFYTHEWORLD project, a campaign to fill the world with KUROMIES who mirror her independent approach to life. BABY-G and Kuromi are both popular with teenage girls, making the two natural partners.

© 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. L647961

Product website: https://www.casio.com/intl/watches/babyg/products/digital/bgd-10k/

