Sungrow Launches New Residential and Commercial Hybrid Inverters and Battery Solutions in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, recently hosted a launch event in Australia, showcasing its latest residential and commercial PV inverters and storage batteries. Drawing more than 120 customers, the event underscored Sungrow’s dedication to catering to the needs and preferences of its clientele, offering cutting-edge technologies that enhance their experience and safeguard the reliability of their power plants.

Sungrow’s latest hybrid inverters and storage batteries are a testament to its dedication to providing cutting-edge technologies that not only enhance the customer experience but also ensure the reliability and profitability of their power plants. The SH15/20/25T inverters and SBH200-400 batteries are designed to offer maximum flexibility and freedom, with features like off-grid support, 3 MPPTs, and 5 strings for optimal rooftop utilisation. They also come with a comprehensive one-stop solution, including an inverter, battery, EMS, smart meter, and O&M platform, all sourced from Sungrow.

“Our products are suitable for a wide range of applications, from residential rooftops to offices, restaurants, warehouses, and more. Whether you’re looking to maximise self-consumption, participate in VPP programs, shift peak tariffs, or reduce demand charges, Sungrow has the perfect solution for you. We are committed to supporting our customers in their transition to clean energy and providing them with the best possible experience.” Scott Su, Service and Residential C&I Technical Director of Sungrow Australia said during the event.

The event also featured a series of presentations, where experts from Sungrow and the Australian clean energy industry shared their insights and experiences. Participants had the opportunity to ask questions and engage in meaningful conversations with industry peers, further highlighting Sungrow’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive clean energy community in Australia.

“As the world increasingly turns to renewable sources of power, Sungrow remains at the forefront of innovation, committed to providing its customers with the most advanced and reliable solutions for a sustainable future.” Said Joe Zhou, Vice President of Sungrow APAC. “We are actively collaborating with industry peers, sharing knowledge, and working towards creating a vibrant and inclusive clean energy community in Australia. Our team of experts are always available to support customers and provide them with the best experience possible.”

The event marked a significant milestone for Sungrow Australia, as it continues to expand its presence in the region and contribute to the global push for clean and sustainable energy. With its advanced inverter and battery technologies, Sungrow is well-positioned to support Australia’s transition to a clean energy future, while also providing customers with the best possible experience and support.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.