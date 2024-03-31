Blue Owl Capital Hires Fidelity International’s Johann Santer to Lead APAC Private Wealth

Johann brings over two decades of APAC financial industry experience across the region’s private wealth channel.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the hiring of Johann Santer as a Managing Director and Head of APAC Private Wealth. Johann joins Blue Owl today and will be based in the company’s Hong Kong office, reporting to Sean Connor, President & CEO of Global Private Wealth.

Johann previously served as Fidelity International’s Reigonal Lead for Wholesale, alongside his role as Head of Private Banking, Wealth & Strategic Clients. Johann was responsible for the Wholesale strategy across Fidelity’s largest client channel in the region and one that was increasingly aligned to wealth. During his tenure, Johann led the successful buildout of Fidelity International’s private banking and wealth franchise in the APAC region, adding coverage of Hong Kong and Singapore Wholesale.

Prior to Fidelity, Johann was Managing Director and Head of Investment Specialists, Funds Hong Kong, at Bank Julius Baer. Johann also spent 10 years at a leading quant-based Hedge Fund overseeing global fund distribution.

Sean Connor, President & CEO of Global Private Wealth at Blue Owl said: “Johann’s appointment builds upon Blue Owl’s existing private wealth business in Asia, reinforcing our commitment to delivering products and solutions tailored to addressing the specific needs of the APAC market. With Johann’s leadership, we are excited to scale our client coverage and product distribution across the APAC wealth channel in a market that is increasingly looking to allocate to alternative assets. We look forward to what he and the global private wealth team can accomplish over the coming years.”

Johann Santer, Head of APAC Private Wealth at Blue Owl said: “For alternative asset management firms, there is a sizable opportunity within APAC private wealth, but one that requires a thoughtful approach to covering the region’s sophisticated investors. Blue Owl’s impressive investment track-record, reputation and dedicated APAC teams provide a competitive advantage in an increasingly crowded market. I am excited to join Sean and the rest of the Blue Owl team to continue delivering a range of alternative investments for clients in the APAC region.”

Blue Owl is a pioneer and global leader in bringing private markets solutions to the private wealth channel. The company employs a team of over 100 professionals serving 100,000 clients globally. Blue Owl established its APAC wealth presence in 2021 and partners with many of the largest wealth platforms in the region across its three investment platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $174 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional and individual investors differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 725 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

