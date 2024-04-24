AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GameChange Solar Secures Over 500 MW of Solar Projects in Southern Africa

PRNewswire April 24, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, has been selected to supply its Genius Tracker™ solar trackers for four new solar projects totalling over 500 megawatts (MW) in Southern Africa. These projects are strategically positioned to enhance energy supply across the region, supporting the diversification of the energy mix to help ensure a stable electricity supply, including critical mining operations.

GameChange Solar - Logo

Three of the projects are in South Africa, including a Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Program (RMIPPP) project in the Northern Cape and two private sector projects to supply electricity for mining operations in the Northern Cape and Limpopo regions that will provide energy self-sufficiency and contribute to the country’s economic growth. The fourth project in Zimbabwe is phase 1 of the 185 MW Zimplats solar plant, a private-sector project dedicated to providing essential power for the Zimplats platinum mining operation that is expected to begin producing power by the end of May 2024.

These solar projects represent collaborative efforts between private entities, government agencies, and energy stakeholders. As Southern Africa continues to prioritize sustainable development, these investments underscore the critical role of reliable power supply in driving progress.

With GameChange Solar’s newly announced training and service center for its Genius Tracker products in South Africa, the awarded projects reaffirm GameChange Solar’s commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions and supporting Southern Africa’s sustainable development.

Southern Africa has an enormous opportunity to change the energy landscape in the region with utility-scale solar projects, particularly in South Africa, where solar will help alleviate its ongoing energy crisis and help transition from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy,” said Derick Botha, CCO at GameChange Solar. “We are proud to have a local team as well as our Cape Town training and service center to support local solar energy growth.” 

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 30 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information about GameChange Solar, please visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

SOURCE GameChange Solar

