Building Better Cities: SANY Group Supports New Zealand Tourism Through Infrastructure Transformation and Upgrading

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Group (SANY) is taking part in the road construction project in New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty, the 12th road upgrading project in New Zealand as the country embarks on major upgrades to its transport infrastructure.

Globalization is an important element of SANY’s development strategy, with the goal of building a better world. The group has been actively exporting high-end equipment to support urban upgrading and infrastructure projects around the world. Upon completion, the Bay of Plenty road will provide more convenient and safer transportation options to the local communities and tourists visiting the region.

SANY has delivered three pieces of road construction equipment that are working in synchronization to guarantee both construction quality and efficiency:

STR30C-8 lightweight double-drum roller: it’s equipped with a Yanmar engine with robust power and offers the choice of front and rear, single and double drum vibration, which can be switched flexibly under any working conditions. The model’s high compaction and high-density rolling quality can meet the strict requirements of highway construction.

SSR180C-8 single-drum roller: the cabin is certified by Rops/Fops, standard configuration includes a reversing camera and full LED lights to provide a more comfortable and safer operating environment.

SMG200C-8 motor grader: the robust model has a Meikang engine with 186KW power, coupled with direct-drive powershift transmission, smooth shifting, and quick response to ensure operation with precision, the easy-to-maintain rotary support device also reduces cost and boosts reliability and durability.

As a leading supplier of complete road construction equipment, SANY has built a comprehensive product portfolio of five core categories – pavers, rollers, graders, milling machines, and asphalt mixing plants. In 2021, SANY’s hydraulic roller, asphalt plant, and pavers had the highest market share in China, according to the statistics from the China Construction Machinery Industry Association (CCMIA).

“With short winters and long summers, the Bay of Plenty is one of New Zealand’s sunniest and most popular vacation destinations. Its breathtaking natural beauty and unique culture attract numerous tourists from around the world, and we’re delighted to support the construction of the roads with our products to help build a better Bay of Plenty, and we look forward to participating in more projects that will create better tourism experiences for visitors from all over the world,” said by Jat Zhang, Country General Manager of SANY.

SOURCE SANY Group