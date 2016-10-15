OutSystems To Champion Future of Generative AI for Development, IT, and Digital Transformation at ONE Conference

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PRNewswire April 24, 2024

Oleksandr Matvitskyy, innovation expert and a Senior Director Analyst at Gartner® announced as a speaker

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OutSystems, a global leader in enterprise low-code application development, today announced ONE: OutSystems NextStep Experience, a conference aimed at showcasing the next generation of app development with generative AI. Scheduled to take place from October 15-16 in Amsterdam at the RAI Convention Center, the event provides an exclusive opportunity for the global OutSystems community to share insights and explore the future of the OutSystems platform, with a fast-paced agenda of GenAI use cases, product sneak-peeks, fireside chats, technical walkthroughs and networking opportunities available to prospects, customers, developers and partners alike.

“We are looking forward to bringing together developers, tech enthusiasts, and industry leaders for this year’s experience, which combines our business-focused NextStep programming with the ONE Conference,” said OutSystems Founder and CEO Paulo Rosado. “Our goal is to cultivate an environment that sparks innovation and enthusiasm for new advances in app development, GenAI, and provides plenty of peer sharing and upskilling opportunities.”

Generative AI (GenAI) is driving a huge shift in how enterprise tech strategies are developed, and it is only getting started. The ONE Conference provides a roadmap for the next generation of application development, showcasing how GenAI revolutionizes speed, power, and agility across organizations, setting a new standard for innovation and progress.

Together, business leaders and developers will learn the latest from the OutSystems platform and get inspired to deliver the software that matters most. Attendees will see the latest product innovations from OutSystems, learn from other low-code visionaries, and gain insight into powerful industry trends.

Interested speakers are encouraged to submit presentation proposals focusing on technical content, practical examples, and innovative ideas relevant to the OutSystems community. Curated programming across nearly 30 sessions will engage business leaders, enhance the skill sets of technical audiences with immediate and actionable platform learnings, and delve into critical issues facing IT leaders today.

Industry stalwart Oleksandr Matvitskyy, a Senior Director Analyst at Gartner, will offer insights into modern-day IT challenges and successful technology and people strategies.

 “I look forward to presenting at the OutSystems ONE Conference, where I’ll shed light on contemporary challenges and strategies for technology and workforce success,” said Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner. “I’m eager to dive into the future of app development together and to uncover fresh approaches to thriving in today’s ever-evolving environment.”

Attendees will have the chance to test out and see early customer success of notable OutSystems innovations, including:

  • AI Agent Builder, the latest AI innovation focused on helping IT teams implement generative AI in real-time for app development, customer service and sales applications.
  • Data Fabric, one of the most substantial updates to OutSystems’ low-code platform to help IT teams streamline data discovery, retrieval, and analysis into a unified data experience with built-in security and governance.

For more information about the ONE Conference, including registration details and speaker submissions, please click here.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OutSystems
OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company’s network spans more than 700,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 79 countries across 21 industries. OutSystems is “The #1 Low-Code Platform®” and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

 

