ACEM Shines in 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject, Three disciplines ranked among the top 50

PRNewswire April 24, 2024

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject were released on April 10, 2024, with Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) achieving remarkable results. Three of its disciplines ranked among the global top 50, with “Statistics & Operational Research” making its debut in the top 40.

Key Highlights:

“Statistics & Operational Research” ranked 36th globally and 3rd in mainland China, entering the top 40 for the first time since 2015.

“Business & Management Studies” ranked 42nd globally and 3rd in mainland China, maintaining its position in the top 50 for the 9th consecutive year.

“Accounting & Finance” ranked 47th globally and 3rd in mainland China, staying in the top 50 for the 7th year in a row.

“Economics & Econometrics” ranked 57th globally and 4th in mainland China.

In this year’s rankings, 101 universities from mainland China were listed across 54 disciplines, placing the country third globally behind the United States and the United Kingdom. Shanghai Jiao Tong University had 11 disciplines in the global top 50, with Antai College contributing three of them.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are determined by five indicators: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Research Citations per Paper, H-index, and International Research Network, which reflects the sustainable research partnerships established between universities and other higher education institutions.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/acem-shines-in-2024-qs-world-university-rankings-by-subject-three-disciplines-ranked-among-the-top-50-302125893.html

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

