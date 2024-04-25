LRQA highlights need for data-driven risk management at 2024 GFSI food safety conference

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the recent Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) conference in Singapore, conversations highlighted the need for the food industry to adapt swiftly to changes in the risk landscape and incorporate strategies that go beyond compliance to competitive edge.

During the event, LRQA showcased its industry-leading supply chain intelligence platform – EiQ – which uses machine learning, onsite audit data, and trusted research to help clients monitor and manage supply chain risks in real-time, enhance responsible sourcing programmes, and ensure compliance with due diligence regulations.

Harnessed correctly, data-driven insights can also help inform tailored risk mitigation strategies, improve visibility, benchmarking, provide predictive analytics, and early interventions to prevent brand and reputational challenges. This method not only helps companies meet regulatory standards but also drives innovation in managing supply chain vulnerabilities.

Kimberly Coffin, LRQA’s leading expert on food safety, emphasized the importance of not only the quantity but the quality of data during her Tech Talk at the conference. She highlighted how high-quality data is instrumental in identifying vulnerabilities and improving the effectiveness of risk controls, advocating for a smarter, not harder, approach to risk management.

Stuart Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer at LRQA stated, “The 2024 GFSI conference provided us with valuable insights and feedback from delegates to ensure we remain at the forefront of food safety, in touch with the latest market trends, and well positioned to expand our reach in the market. As the industry evolves, LRQA remains dedicated to empowering clients to navigate risks with confidence and resilience, shaping the future of food safety and assurance.”

The GFSI Conference was not only a platform to discuss current challenges but also an opportunity for LRQA to present its vision for Assurance 4.0 – the new era of risk management defined by three global trends – Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, supply chain complexity, and cybersecurity. This new era of risk management demands a shift in mindset to navigate the changing landscape through continuous assurance, data-driven insights, solution-based partnerships, and on-the-ground expertise.

LRQA is already helping food clients respond to the era of Assurance 4.0 Just one example includes LRQA’s collaboration with McCain on their new product, Naked Oven Chips, which are produced using regenerative agricultural practices. This partnership is a testament to the evolving expectations around sustainable food production methods that align with the need to protect our people and planet.

As the industry progresses, LRQA continues to lead with innovative solutions, working with primary producers, manufacturers, retailers, and restaurant chains to create programmes that reduce risk and deliver safe, sustainable food to consumers around the world. Our comprehensive portfolio of services, alongside deep capabilities in data and analytics, cover every aspect of food safety, traceability, animal welfare and environmental performance, as well as emerging risks such as cybersecurity and responsible sourcing – supporting sustainable practices from farm to fork.

