Antengene Announces One Oral and Three Poster Presentations at ASCO 2024

Oral session： ATG-008 (mTORC1/2 Inhibitor) combined with PD-1 antibody in Phase II studies for cervical cancer

Three Poster presentations: Phase I/II studies for ATG-031 (anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody) and ATG-022 (Claudin 18.2 antibody-drug conjugate) and selinexor (XPO1 Inhibitor)

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced the presentation of four abstracts (including one oral presentation and three poster presentations) at the 2024 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place from May 31st to June 4th at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL, the United States.

Details of the Oral Presentation:

ATG-008 (mTORC1/2 Inhibitor)

Title: A phase I/II study of the TORC1/2 inhibitor onatasertib combined with toripalimab in patients with advanced solid tumors: Cervical cancer cohort

Abstract: 5509

Session: Clinical Science Symposium – Stronger Together: Novel Combinations Across the Gynecologic Cancer Spectrum

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 1:15 PM – 2:45 PM (Central Daylight Time)

2:15 AM – 3:45 AM, June 2, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Details of the Poster Presentations:

ATG-031 (anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody)

Title: A first-in-human phase I study of ATG-031, anti-CD24 antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors or B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas (PERFORM)

Abstract: TPS2691

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Central Daylight Time)

10:00 PM, June 1 – 1:00 AM, June 2, 2024 (Beijing Time)

ATG-022 (Claudin 18.2 Antibody-drug Conjugate)

Title: An open-label, multicenter, phase I study of ATG-022 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors (CLINCH)

Abstract: 3032

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Central Daylight Time)

10:00 PM, June 1 – 1:00 AM, June 2, 2024 (Beijing Time)

Selinexor (XPO1 Inhibitor)

Title: Selinexor combined with tislelizumab in patients with relapsed or refractory extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma (R/R ENKTL): Results of dose escalation of cohort C, from a multicenter, single-arm, phase I/II study (TOUCH)

Abstract: 7065

Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Date: June 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (Central Daylight Time)

10:00 PM, June 3 – 1:00 AM, June 4, 2024 (Beijing Time)

