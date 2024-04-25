AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

DECODE Group Successfully Secures U.S. Financial Services License, Strengthening Global Financial Market Position

PRNewswire April 25, 2024

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DECODE Group’s subsidiary, Decode Digital Markets USA Inc, has officially obtained a Money Services Business (MSB) registration license from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the United States. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the group’s compliance and professionalism in the global financial services market. It also consolidates DECODE Group’s leading position in the global financial market.

DECODE Group Successfully Secures U.S. Financial Services License, Strengthening Global Financial Market Position (PRNewsfoto/Decode Group)

The new license covers all 50 states and territories of the United States, allowing Decode Digital Markets USA Inc to provide a range of financial services including check cashing (including traveler’s and money orders), dealing in foreign exchange, issuing money orders, issuing traveler’s checks, money transmission, selling money orders, prepaid access and traveler’s checks. This registration adds significant legitimacy and operational breadth to DECODE Group’s activities in the U.S. and globally.

Decode Global’s CEO Ivan Lew said, “obtaining the U.S. MSB registration license is a crucial step in DECODE Group’s global strategy. It not only allows us to serve in the U.S. market but also assures our clients of higher standards of financial services. We look forward to further expanding our market share and continuing to drive financial technology innovation, all while adhering to U.S. and international financial regulatory standards.”

As a global financial services company, DECODE Group is dedicated to delivering innovative financial solutions and services. The company operates in multiple countries and regions, each of which has obtained the necessary financial licenses and certifications to ensure safe and reliable services for global clients.

With the acquisition of the U.S. MSB license, DECODE Group is set to further expand its service capabilities worldwide. In the future, the group plans to explore new markets and seek similar registrations or licenses in other countries to support and enhance its financial services worldwide. 

About DECODE Group

DECODE Group is a leading international financial services conglomerate, established in 2004 with its central headquarters located in Sydney, Australia. The group holds multiple financial licenses across various countries, including an Australian Financial Services License, and is authorized to provide financial services. DECODE Group operates under the stringent regulatory oversight of esteemed bodies, notably the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/decode-group-successfully-secures-us-financial-services-license-strengthening-global-financial-market-position-302127579.html

SOURCE Decode Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.