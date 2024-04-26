Offering Upgrading Products, Empowering the World with Green Energy! BatteroTech Taking Center Stage at Green Energy Expo 2024 Held in Korea

JIAXING, China, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the Green Energy Expo 2024 held at Daegu Exhibition Convention Center (EXCO) from April 24 to 26, BatteroTech showcased a full range of its energy storage solutions, including battery cells such as 50Ah, 53Ah, 65Ah, 72Ah, 115Ah, and 280Ah, and power storage systems such as 1P16S air cooling battery pack, 1P52S liquid cooling battery pack, and 1P416S BTL liquid cooling outdoor cabinet, which can meet the specific needs of residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage and other fields. In particular, the upgraded 314Ah cell with a prolonged cycle life and the 1500V BTL liquid cooling outdoor cabinet designed for industrial, commercial, and distributed energy storage have attracted wide attention.

Many visitors stopped at BatteroTech’s booth for more details and thought highly of its products.

BatteroTech’s next-generation 314Ah cell, which has made an impressive debut at the expo, is developed based on continuous optimization and upgrading features, has a further improvement in performance, boasts a cycle life of more than 12,000 times, and achieves a rate of capacity fade of 3% and less in the first year of use under typical working conditions. Its discharge capacity retention rate is more than 90% at -30℃, and its storage life is 20 years and beyond, with 80% of its capacity retained at the end of its life.

314Ah cell was officially unveiled last May featuring “precise nominal capacity and high cost performance”, and its off-line ceremony was held last September. The first batch of 314Ah cells were rolled off the production line in just 3 months. This product is currently in mass production.

The 1500V BTL liquid cooling outdoor cabinet is an energy storage system product with independent industrialized design. Under the concept of super safety, ultra-high level of protection, and being highly intelligent, the product is designed to provide a comprehensive energy storage system solution. Below are its major advantages and features:

High flexibility and integration

Featuring integrated design from a combined mechanical, electrical and thermal perspective, the cabinet has a small footprint and is easy to transport, which applies to large, industrial and commercial scenarios.

Real-time monitoring and all-round protection

With a three-level architectural design for real-time data transfer, and an overall protection rating of IP55, the cabinet features a temperature difference of less than 5℃ inside, making it applicable to severe conditions.

Safety pre-warning and intelligent fire protection

The BMS real-time monitoring can fully ensure system safety. The level-3 intelligent fire protection system integrates pack-level fire-fighting measures including perfluorohexanone, aerosol, and water immersion, ensuring both active and passive fire protection.

One-stop intelligent management

Together with the smart AI system, the cloud-based intelligent control, which helps reduce human resource investment, enables remote monitoring and management, and supports expansion and upgrading, ensuring quality services to customers.

For more information, please visit BatteroTech’s official website: https://en.batterotech.com/

BatteroTech Co., Ltd. is a lithium battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which is invested by Tsingshan Industry, one of the Fortune 500 companies.

BatteroTech is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and marketing of lithium batteries, battery modules, battery systems, etc. and committed to providing world-class solutions and services for new energy vehicle manufacturers and electric power investors who aim to achieve the goal of “Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality”. The company has set up R&D centers and manufacturing bases respectively located in Shanghai and Jiashan.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/offering-upgrading-products-empowering-the-world-with-green-energy-batterotech-taking-center-stage-at-green-energy-expo-2024-held-in-korea-302128646.html

SOURCE BatteroTech