AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

LINKDOOD Breaks Language Barriers, Ushering a New Era for Cross-Border Romance

PRNewswire April 29, 2024

— AI-driven native language real-time communication technology makes obstacle-free international romance possible.

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the ever-accelerating pace of globalization, international friendships and cross-border romances emerge as the new norm in social interaction. Language barriers, long-standing impediments to cross-cultural liaisons, are now being dismantled, courtesy of LINKDOOD Technology Co., Ltd.’s innovative native language real-time communication feature. Built upon a sophisticated artificial intelligence platform, this feature is designed as a communicative lifeline for lovers worldwide.

Linkdood Instant Communication -- Realtime Native Language Conversation

Harnessing cutting-edge natural language processing and advanced deep learning algorithms, LINKDOOD’s technology facilitates instantaneous communication across a spectrum of over 100 languages. The system promptly renders any spoken or written dialogue into the interlocutor’s native language, enhancing communicative efficacy.

Departing from the reliance on external translation aids inherent to traditional instant messaging, LINKDOOD’s platform integrates all aspects of conversation, significantly boosting both efficiency and user satisfaction. A case in point: a Chinese individual can effortlessly converse with counterparts in Europe or America about daily life or heartfelt sentiments, achieving real-time interaction.

LINKDOOD also prioritizes user data security and privacy. By deploying private servers and adopting end-to-end encryption, the company ensures robust protection of communication content, meeting and exceeding international standards such as GDPR.

As the Chinese May Day holiday approaches, anticipation builds for the broader adoption of LINKDOOD’s platform, promising not only to draw global lovers closer but also to catalyze a freer, more open exchange of cultures across borders.

About LINKDOOD Technology Co., Ltd.: LINKDOOD Technology Co., Ltd., a trailblazer in secure instant communication platform development, employs state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to navigate and nullify global communication barriers, delivering services that epitomize efficiency, ease, and security. This release not only marks a milestone in LINKDOOD’s foray into the communication tech arena but also foreshadows an active engagement in the international market.

Contact:
Email: marketing@linkdood.com
Website: https://www.linkdood.com

Empowered by real-time multilingual translation and robust privacy protocols, LINKDOOD offers users worldwide unparalleled freedom and safety in communication. Poised at the forefront of AI’s evolution, LINKDOOD is set to redefine the landscape of instant communication, crafting more effective, secure solutions for the global community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/linkdood-breaks-language-barriers-ushering-a-new-era-for-cross-border-romance-302129358.html

SOURCE Linkdood Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.