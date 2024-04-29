Goodwe Australia announces the return of its innovative “EcoSmart Kids” educational program, double in scale and in collaboration with Great Barrier Reef Legacy

SYDNEY, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe, one of the top solar brands in Australia, has announced the return of its education initiative “EcoSmart Kids” to deliver roadshow events across Victoria, informing and inspiring children about climate change, renewable energy, and positive environmental messages. A new highlight this year includes collaborative content and contributions from the Great Barrier Reef Legacy team, to deliver awareness about the importance of protecting one of the largest and most complex natural systems on Earth.

Following the success of the first EcoSmart Kids program in 2023, GoodWe will execute its 2024 program with over double the scale and scope. The GoodWe Australia team, equipped with Working with Children permits, will visit several schools across Victoria to deliver the program inside the GoodWe smart innovation vehicle – the custom-made roadshow truck launched in 2022.

The program includes a series of interactive animated workshops written and created by GoodWe Australia, approved by education professionals and aimed at primary school children from Grades two to six. Content will identify what climate change is, ways of helping the environment and how solar and other renewable energy sources work.

This year’s additional workshop, linked to other modules, focuses on the work of the Great Barrier Reef Legacy team and their Forever Reef project. This bio-bank facility, launched last year, is a world-first “coral ark” powered by donated solar energy and includes a GoodWe energy storage system. The project’s goal is to collect and preserve over 415 species of hard coral to support re-population efforts.

Dean Williamson, Country Manager of GoodWe Australia and New Zealand, commented:

“We are excited to bring back EcoSmart Kids in 2024, bigger and better than ever. The 2023 program was a resounding success and we received positive feedback from teachers, children and parents alike. This year we are reaching over twice the amount of schools and covering regional as well as metropolitan Victoria to ensure we give as many children as possible the chance to participate. We are very grateful to our collaborators who help us provide a real-world example of how climate change affects essential ecosystems such as the barrier reef.”

Dr. Dean Miller, Managing Director of Great Barrier Reef Legacy, commented:

“The Great Barrier Reef Legacy team value education as an important part of our work in helping to preserve coral reefs around the world. We have worked with schools and local groups to help inform younger generations in the importance of these ecosystems, and even our Forever Reef facility is accessible to the public at the Cairns Aquarium. We are thrilled to be part of GoodWe’s EcoSmart Kids program, delivering messages about climate change, environmental conservation, and the role of renewable energy.”

A public web page can be found at www.ecosmartkids.com.au.

