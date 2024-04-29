AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canton Fair and Guangzhou Branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture Forge Deep Collaboration with Design Innovation Award

PRNewswire April 29, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During the second phase of the 135th China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “the Fair”), a significant memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Fair and the Guangzhou Branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture, marking a milestone in recognizing the industrial innovation of Canton Fair Design Award (CF Award) winners through design. This partnership will see top selected CF Award-winning products archived at the national museum, showcasing the vibrant development across industries.

The signing ceremony for the MOU and a thematic sharing session on “New Quality Productivity and High-Quality Industrial Development—Design Innovation” were grandly held, highlighted how selected CF Award-winning products would be included at the Guangzhou Branch of National Achieves of Publications and Culture, documenting an era of booming development under new quality productivity empowerment. Statistics show that in the 2023 CF Awards, a total of 2,284 products from 1,288 companies were submitted for evaluation, marking a record high in the number of entries and participating companies.

Zhang Weitao, Deputy Director of National Archives of Publications and Culture, emphasized during his speech that these award-winning products represent the strength of industrial innovation in this new era. “They are precious products witnessing compelling stories about China’s intelligent manufacturing,” Zhang stated.

Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, also reflected on this collaboration’s profound significance: “With 14,870 product submissions for CF Awards over time resulting in 1,051 winners so far, our joint effort with the museum will further strengthen Chinese enterprises’ resolve towards innovation while enriching contemporary stories about Chinese achievements.”

Following this historic signing was a thematic sharing session where authoritative figures share inspiring and in-depth discussion on profound topics, including the specific role of service design in the new quality productive forces, the breakthrough in EV technology, industrial transformation towards high-quality development, and AI-driven innovations facilitating international expansion for SMEs.

Participants provided thorough insights into how productive service design, technological innovations, industrial upgrading strategies, and AI advancements could redefine productivity standards. They acknowledged the critical function of the Canton Fair in nurturing these innovative skills, demonstrating its importance as a key venue for presenting new concepts, technologies, and solutions designed to advance the development of high-quality trade.

For more innovative design stories, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

SOURCE Canton Fair

