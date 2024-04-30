Emphasys, a Leading Australian SAP Transformation Consultancy, Teams Up with smartShift to Revolutionise System Complexity

SYDNEY, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Emphasys, a renowned leader in SAP transformations in Australia, is proud to announce its partnership with smartShift, a global leader in SAP custom code migration and optimisation. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline system complexity, providing clients with efficient, future-ready platforms through Emphasys’ SAP advisory, architecture, integration, and data analytics services, enhanced by smartShift’s AI-powered solutions.

Emphasys specialises in Systems Architecture, Advisory, and Systems Integration Services, with deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA solutions. By leveraging their specialised knowledge, Emphasys transforms intricate landscapes into streamlined, efficient, and forward-looking platforms. As an SAP Gold partner, Emphasys offers solutions enriched by a robust network and partnerships, ensuring clients achieve optimal performance, cost savings, and growth potential for their businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Glynn Williams (Emphasys MD) expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with smartShift to further empower our clients in their SAP transformations. By combining our specialised expertise with smartShift’s innovative solutions, we can deliver unparalleled value, simplifying complexity and driving business success.”

smartShift, renowned for its expertise in SAP custom code migration and optimisation, offers AI-powered solutions that deliver secure, stable, and optimised code in a matter of weeks. With a track record of modernising over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3 billion lines of code, smartShift is trusted by many of the world’s largest SAP customers.

Craig Boyle (Emphasys Cloud Practice Director) shared insights into the partnership, stating, “We are excited to introduce smartShift solutions to our Australian clients. Together, we aim to revolutionise system complexity, providing clients with agile, future-ready platforms that drive innovation and growth.”

The partnership between Emphasys and smartShift marks a significant milestone in the SAP transformation landscape, promising clients unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge solutions to navigate complex business challenges and achieve sustainable success.

For more information about Emphasys and smartShift, visit www.emphasys.com.au and www.smartshift.com respectively.

About Emphasys

Founded by industry experts, Emphasys is a leading SAP services provider, holding a Gold Partnership with SAP and ISO:9001:2015 certification from PwC. Specializing in SAP Architecture, Integration, Data and Analytics, and S/4HANA Advisory Services, they drive digital transformation and boost business productivity.

