JA Solar Solidifies Partnership with Exel Solar Through 200MW PV Module Distribution Agreement

PRNewswire April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a global leader in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, has entered into a 200MW PV module distribution agreement with Exel Solar, a respected distributor in Mexico. This strengthened partnership, formalized in April 2024, seeks to enhance collaboration between the two companies and support Mexico’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

Since JA Solar’s entry into the Mexican market in 2016, the company has delivered high-efficiency, reliable products and exceptional services to local customers. Exel Solar’s decade-long experience in the PV market, extensive sales channels, and deep market knowledge complement JA Solar’s capabilities. The 200MW distribution agreement marks a new phase of cooperation, accelerating the development of the gigawatt-scale market.

Mexico’s PV market holds significant potential due to its abundant solar resources, offering a promising landscape for growth. JA Solar’s position as the leading module provider in Mexico in 2023, bolstered by support from its business partners, highlights its commitment to the market. Together, JA Solar and Exel Solar will continue to advance sustainable energy transformation and contribute to Mexico’s progress in the renewable energy sector.

About JA Solar 

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company’s business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power stations. JA Solar products are available in 165 countries and regions. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

