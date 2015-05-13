IFF to Showcase Science-backed Low Nitrite Excipients at Excipient World 2024

Experts will present risk assessment strategies for nitrite detection and quality evaluation to promote safer pharmaceutical formulations with better patient outcomes

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IFF’s Pharma Solutions division will highlight innovative solutions to help pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking science-backed excipients with effective strategies to support their nitrosamine risk mitigation plans at Excipient World 2024, May 13-15, Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee, Florida at booth 214.

Nitrosamine risk assessment and control have become an integral part of pharmaceutical drug product development and quality evaluation. With more than 70 years of expertise in cellulosic excipients, IFF’s pioneering, leading brands ─ Avicel® PH LN, a robust low nitrite microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) and METHOCEL™ range of water-soluble cellulose ethers are proven effective in reducing nitrosamines in model formulations.

“As the pharmaceutical landscape evolves, it is important to address and solve any challenges associated with nitrosamine risk,” said Angela Strzelecki, president, Pharma Solutions, IFF. “Collaborating with an excipient manufacturer with vital expertise, and robust formulation and analytical capabilities enables drug developers to confidently and efficiently incorporate low nitrite excipients into their formulations.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with IFF experts and discuss areas such as regulatory compliance, quality, consistency, product innovation, and how the Company’s state-of-the-art excipients can help elevate drug formulations, optimize drug delivery, and ultimately contribute to patient well-being.

IFF will share nitrosamine analytical insights and the latest scientific advancements during the following informative sessions:

On May 14 , 11.15 a.m.–12.00 p.m. ET, Sun Ballroom, Stage 2, Koudi Zhu, analytical scientist, Pharma Solutions will present on nitrite detection and ensuring safer pharmaceutical formulations, titled “Analytical Method Advances in Measuring Nitrites in Pharmaceutical Excipients”.

, 11.15 a.m.–12.00 p.m. ET, Sun Ballroom, Stage 2, Koudi Zhu, analytical scientist, Pharma Solutions will present on nitrite detection and ensuring safer pharmaceutical formulations, titled “Analytical Method Advances in Measuring Nitrites in Pharmaceutical Excipients”. From May 13-15 , Priscilla Zawislak , IFF senior manager, Scientific and Public Affairs, and past chair of IPEC-Americas, will present the importance and role of excipients in oral drug delivery, and regulatory and quality considerations relating to excipients at the Excipients 101 workshop and other educational sessions.

