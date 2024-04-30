AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Innovation showcase displays growing influence

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China Daily:

The ZGC Forum attracts a great number of overseas attendants. Photo by Wang Zhuangfei / China Daily (PRNewsfoto/China Daily)

The 2024 ZGC Forum in Beijing showcased a wide range of latest technological innovations.

The event ran from April 25 to 29 and comprised 128 activities, including forums and conferences, technology exchanges, technological achievement releases and technology competitions.

More than 120 global top scientists and academies from home and overseas delivered speeches at the 2024 ZGC Forum Annual Conference Plenary Session and 60 parallel forums to share their insights into frontier technologies and related industries.

Of the speakers, more than 30 percent come from overseas, including over 10 Nobel Prize, Fields Medal, and Turing Award winners.

Among those in attendance were also representatives from 218 foreign government departments and international organizations, and 162 domestic and international universities as well as participants from across the country.

The business community in particular showed keen interest in getting involved, with executives of 225 venture capital institutions, more than 100 unicorn companies, and over 10,000 tech businesses participating.

The 2024 Zhongguancun International Advanced Technology Competition received 1,280 projects from 74 overseas countries and regions, accounting for more than 40 percent of the total number of entries.

During the 2024 Zhongguancun International Technology Trade Fair, technology matchmaking sessions designed for cooperation with multiple countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea and Japan were lined up.

In total, 309 cooperation projects were signed during this year’s ZGC Forum, with a combined contract value of 67.32 billion yuan ($9.30 billion).

The ZGC Forum covered a variety of sectors. In the field of artificial intelligence, diverse dialogues were conducted around hot topics such as model architecture innovation, AI ethics and safety, and embodied intelligence to enhance visionary research and assessment.

In the field of life sciences, significant cutting-edge technological achievements were announced focused on areas such as brain-machine interfaces and synthetic biomanufacturing.

When it come to space science, in-depth discussions were held around the extreme cosmos, ripples in spacetime, and other areas, and the latest technological achievements like the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket were released.

In addition, a series of high-level research reports were released, which were “of significant importance for grasping global trends at the forefront of science and technology”.

SOURCE China Daily

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.