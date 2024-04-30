AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Four decades on, E China’s Lianyungang sees giant leaps forward amid high-level opening-up

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — An interview event was held in Lianyungang City of east China’s Jiangsu Province from April 26 to 30 to learn about the city’s huge development over the past 40 years benefiting from China’s reform and opening up.

Since becoming one of the first coastal cities that advances opening up in 1984, Lianyungang has made giant leaps forward from a traditional agricultural city to a coastal industrial city, a national comprehensive transportation hub, and a beautiful and civilized city.

Over the last 40 years, Lianyungang’s regional GDP has grown from 2.36 billion yuan in 1984 to 436.36 billion yuan at present, an increase of 185 times.

During the same period, the income of urban and rural residents in the city has risen from 604 yuan and 462 yuan to 43,769 yuan and 24,411 yuan respectively. In 2023, the per capita disposable income of all residents in Lianyungang reached 35,983 yuan.

The city has improved and upgraded the industrial structure, marking the transition from traditional agriculture to port industry and high-tech industries.

For the past four decades, cargo throughput at Lianyungang has increased from 9 million tonnes to 320 million tonnes. The ChinaEurope and China-Central Asia freight trains departed from the city have made 16,000 trips, ranking the first in the province.

The free trade zones and comprehensive bonded zones in the city have developed rapidly, with the average annual growth rate of import and export of comprehensive bonded zones exceeding 40 percent. The city has become one of the most convenient portals for the Central Asian countries and the central and western parts of China, handling more than 80 percent of Kazakhstan’s transit cargo to China.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339992.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.