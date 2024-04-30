AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Frost & Sullivan Appoints the Leadership Team as part of its Decision to move its Regional Headquarters to Riyadh

PRNewswire May 1, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Executive Board of Frost & Sullivan (A Global Growth Advisory Company that helps companies thrive through strategic transformations) announced the formation of Frost & Sullivan’s Regional Headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move reflects the company’s continued commitment to invest in the region and support its economic development. Frost & Sullivan will leverage its over 60 years of experience to help Government Agencies, Family Groups and the Private Sector formulate and align strategies to achieve the ambitious goals outlined in The Saudi Vision 2030.

Frost & Sullivan Logo

The Executive Board has appointed Mr. Robin Joffe as the Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan’s RHQ in Riyadh. With this pivotal role, Mr. Joffe will oversee and manage operations across the Middle East.

In addition to Mr. Joffe’s appointment, Frost & Sullivan board announced the other two RHQ executive leaders Mr. Abdulaziz Jalab as the RHQ Vice President of Strategy and KSA co-Country Leader, while Mr. Hani Al Sayed will assume the role of RHQ Vice President of Corporate Development and KSA co-Country Leader.

“Establishing our regional headquarters in Riyadh marks a significant milestone for Frost & Sullivan as we deepen our roots in Saudi Arabia,” states Robin Joffe, Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan RHQ, Riyadh, KSA. “With our expanded presence and dedicated leadership team, we are poised to drive innovation, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to the realization of Vision 2030’s objectives.”

According to Abdulaziz Jalab, RHQ Vice President of Strategy and KSA Co-Country Leader, “It is a historical milestone for Frost & Sullivan’s business in the region. By increasing our investment and expanding our team size, we aim to enhance our service offerings, deliver tailored solutions, and empower organizations to navigate the evolving business landscape effectively. I look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts and facilitate sustainable growth.”

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan’s Growth Pipeline Engine, transformational strategies and best-practice models drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. Is your company prepared to survive and thrive through the coming transformation? www.frost.com

For media enquiries, please contact: Nimisha Iyer, E-mail: nimisha.iyer@frost.com  

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.