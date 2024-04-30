AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LBB Specialties Announces Principal Partnership with Ingredion

PRNewswire May 1, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, announces a new partnership with Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of high-performance plant-based ingredient solutions to diversified industries including personal care products. LBB Specialties will be Ingredion’s exclusive channel partner in the United States and Canada for its personal care product portfolio, including FARMAL™ bio-based polymers and NATIVACARE™ natural polymers. 

LBB Specialties LLC

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in LBB Specialties’ commitment to innovation and sustainability in its product portfolio, providing customers with high-quality, nature-based solutions that meet the growing demand for clean and sustainable personal care products.

“Ingredion’s portfolio stands out by offering plant-based solutions that not only meet consumer demands for clean and effective personal care ingredients but also enhance product performance to help future-proof commercial formulations. Their expertise in supplying starches, humectants, and hydrocolloids ensures that beauty and personal care brands can confidently deliver on both quality and sustainability,” said Christopher Nork, senior vice president of LBB Specialties Care.

Ingredion’s beauty and personal care portfolio elevates product appeal by enhancing its physical and sensory qualities ensuring a luxurious consumer experience with ingredients that make skin feel softer and smoother. Ingredion’s cost-effective solutions include water- and oil-absorbent starches that reduce shine and moisture in skin care products.

Adding to the enthusiasm, Neil Barrientos, global business director for beauty & home at Ingredion, stated, “This partnership with LBB Specialties is a testament to our shared commitment towards innovation across the entire consumer goods value chain. LBB Specialties’ technical expertise, deep geographic coverage, and best-in-class market intelligence platform are unparalleled. We are confident that together, we can leverage our combined strengths to deliver solutions to the North American market.”

Ingredion is a global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in over 120 countries, turning grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions. Through Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit www.ingredion.com for more.

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

LBB Specialties Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
media@lbbspecialties.com

Ingredion Media Contact:
Janelle Litel
Janelle.litel@ingredion.com

 

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

