AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • earnings

Cumulative shipments of Trina Solar 210mm modules exceeded 120GW by end of first quarter

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

CHANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, announced its financial results for 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 on April 25. The company reported revenue of $16.09 billion (RMB 113.392 billion) for 2023, 27.26% more than in 2022, and module shipments of 65.21GW, 51.33% more than in 2022. By the end of 2023 Trina Solar delivered 20GW solar mounting systems and 5GWh DC container and energy storage system.

Trina Solar’s cumulative shipments of modules had exceeded 205GW by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Its cumulative 210mm module shipments totaled 120GW, maintaining first ranking globally and underscoring its leadership in the industry.

Thanks to its continuing technological innovation, the company’s Vertex N 700W+ module, based on 210mm technology and n-type i-TOPCon cells, has power output of 720.53W in mass production, the highest among mass-producible TOPCon modules, and have achieved maximum power output of 740.6W in the laboratory and set a new world record in recent days. This is the 26th time it has set or broken world records in cell/module conversion efficiency or output power.

Guided by a robust PV and energy storage solution strategy, Trina Solar is extending its energy storage business worldwide. By the end of last year its shipments in DC container and energy storage system totaled 5GWh, covering China, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Trina Storage launched the new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system Elementa 2 in February. Elementa 2 is integrated with state-of-the-art Trina Storage cells featuring high safety, performance and cyclic lifetime.

TrinaTracker has successfully delivered 20GW+ of solar mounting systems worldwide, spanning across more than 60+ countries. Its annual global tracker production capacity stands at 10GW+. TrinaTracker continues to innovate and unveiled upgraded Vanguard 1P in February, ideal for Vertex N 720W modules, with lower LCOE and higher IRR.

The company is building an integrated n-type production capacity to meet burgeoning demands. It also targets production capacity of monocrystalline wafers, high-efficiency cells and modules of 60GW, 105GW and 120GW respectively by the end of 2024.

Trina Solar is committed to leading the way with smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.