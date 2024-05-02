SIS International Launches Unique Personal Care Products Consulting, Strategy Consulting, and Market Research Solutions

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SIS International , a prominent global market research and strategy consulting firm, has launched specialized consulting services tailored for the personal care products industry. The company recently announced the development of its new services to meet the evolving needs of personal care brands seeking growth and success in a competitive market.

SIS International offers in-depth market research and consulting services to meet the increasing demand for personalized consumer experiences and sustainable product development in the personal care industry. These services aim to assist brands in optimizing their strategies, refining product offerings, enhancing customer engagement, and leveraging emerging trends.

“We are excited to introduce our expanded consulting solutions for the personal care products sector. We have a proven track record of supporting leading brands in the industry such as Avon, Colgate-Palmolive, Estee Lauder, Johnson Diversey, L’Oreal, Proctor & Gamble, Revlon, and Shiseido. Our goal is to empower personal care brands with strategic insights and data-driven solutions to drive growth and innovation as we understand the unique challenges and opportunities in the beauty, skincare, and hygiene sectors,.” said Ruth Stanat, CEO of SIS International.

SIS International’s tailor-made consulting services for personal care products include brand positioning consulting, consumer behavior research, product innovation consulting, sustainability strategy development, competitive landscape analysis, influencer marketing strategies, and market trend forecasting. These services enable personal care brands to navigate market complexities and capitalize on emerging opportunities effectively.

Furthermore, the launch of SIS International’s new consulting services reaffirms the company’s commitment to driving innovation and growth within the ever-evolving personal care products industry.

“SIS is deeply committed to empowering personal care brands with the strategic intelligence needed to thrive in a rapidly changing market environment. Our team is 100% committed to providing actionable recommendations and customized solutions that align with our clients’ unique goals and aspirations,” added Stanat.

About SIS International

SIS International is a global market research and strategy consulting firm that provides insights and solutions to businesses across various industries. In our 40 years of experience, SIS has conducted consulting projects in over 135 countries and served some of the world’s largest and most influential companies and organizations, including over 70% of the Fortune 500.

Media Contact:

Ruth Stanat, CEO

research@sisinternational.com



Contact Registration Form:

https://www.sisinternational.com/new-contact/

SOURCE SIS International Research Inc.