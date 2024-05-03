AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua president, Hungarian economy minister vow to bolster media cooperation

PRNewswire May 3, 2024

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua and Hungarian Minister for National Economy Marton Nagy pledged here on Thursday to enhance media cooperation to contribute to bilateral ties.

During his meeting with Nagy, Fu highlighted the robust cooperation between China and Hungary under the personal care and strategic guidance of leaders from both countries, noting that Xinhua is always committed to reporting on Hungary in a fair, objective, and comprehensive manner for its audience in the two countries and across the world.

He expressed the willingness to continue collaborating with Hungarian media outlets to showcase the high-quality development of bilateral ties, strengthen cooperation under the Belt and Road Economic Information Partnership (BREIP), and contribute to a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.

Nagy hailed the close friendship and partnership between Hungary and China, which is based on mutual respect, noting that the Hungarian side regards China’s open development as an important opportunity for its own economic growth.

Nagy commended the contributions of Chinese companies such as Bank of China, CATL and BYD to Hungary’s economic landscape, and expressed the hope that Xinhua would intensify its coverage to draw more Chinese businesses and tourists to Hungary. 

 

