1954 – 2024 Relais & Châteaux celebrates its 70th anniversary

PRNewswire May 10, 2024

The Association, ever faithful to the principles established by its founders Nelly and Marcel Tilloy, has been shining and standing solidly on its values since 1954, traveling the world in more than 65 countries and 580 properties from one stop to another on the Routes du Bonheur.

PARIS, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 12, 1954, the Relais de Campagne is born: eight properties located between Paris and Nice unite under the slogan ‘La Route du Bonheur’–The Road to Happiness. They would write the first chapter in the history of the Association, a meaningful movement that inspires its guests to discover the world in the most beautiful of ways.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9266751-relais-et-chateaux-celebrates-70th-anniversary/

Starting in 1960, Relais de Campagne expands outside of France with its first European properties.

In 1974, Relais de Campagne merges with Châteaux Hôtels to become Relais & Châteaux. That same year, the association creates Relais Gourmands to highlight gastronomy within its properties.

In 1975, Relais & Châteaux welcomes its first properties in the USA, Canada and Japan.

By 1992, Relais & Châteaux expands its global footprint to 40 countries.

In 2014, Relais & Châteaux presents its Vision with 20 commitments at UNESCO, pledging to preserve the world’s cuisines, share its passion for beauty and taste and promote a more humane world.

Today, in 2024, the Association, presided by Laurent Gardinier, gathers 580 unique properties throughout the world, owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs who are passionate about their craft and deeply committed to forging warm, lasting relationships with their guests.

Relais & Châteaux also brings together a network of the most Michelin-starred restaurants in the world: we count 376 Michelin Stars, including 40 Green Stars, a symbol of the Association’s excellence in gastronomy and the desire to protect, promote and enhance the richness and diversity of local cuisines and hospitality traditions all over the world.

More than a brand, Relais & Châteaux represents a profound philosophy: to create a better world through cuisine and hospitality.

Contacts:
Lars Seifert, Chief Communications Officer, l.seifert@relaischateaux.com
Isabelle Guéguen, Head of PR & Influence, i.gueguen@relaischateaux.com

 

 

Relais et Chateaux Logo

 

SOURCE Relais et Chateaux

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

