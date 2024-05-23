AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  contract

SingPost and Qazpost forge strategic partnership to advance eCommerce and logistics

PRNewswire May 23, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Post (SingPost), a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific, and Qazpost, the national postal operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at boosting eCommerce and logistics, and bolster development in both countries.

SingPost and Qazpost sign strategic cooperation agreement aimed at boosting eCommerce and logistics, and bolster development in both countries. From Left to Right: Vincent Phang, Group CEO, Singpost, signs partnership agreement with Asel Zhanassova, Chairman of the Board of JSC «QazPost». Witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Singapore, Heng Swee Keat and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Photo Credit: SingPost)

The strategic cooperation covers a number of areas including:

  • Technology collaboration: Qazpost and SingPost to explore the adoption of SingPost’s machinery and equipment, including its innovative eCommerce drop-off systems, to enhance customer experience and efficiency.
  • Enhanced logistics & eCommerce growth: The agreement will facilitate the exploration of efficient logistics routes between Kazakhstan and Singapore, leveraging both companies’ extensive networks to support the development of eCommerce growth in their respective countries and regions.
  • Best practice sharing: The partnership will facilitate the mutual sharing of best practices and create new opportunities for trade and economic growth.

“We are excited to partner with Qazpost to jointly explore opportunities for greater collaboration and enhance our postal and logistics sectors. Through our collaboration, we hope to enhance our eCommerce network and unlock new opportunities for both countries,” said Li Yu, CEO, International, SingPost. 

“This strategic cooperation with SingPost is a significant step towards modernising our operations and expanding our capabilities to further improve our customers’ experience. We believe this partnership will be a catalyst for growth in eCommerce and logistics, benefiting businesses and consumers alike,” said Chairman of the Board of JSC «QazPost» Asel Zhanassova.

The agreement also includes provisions for knowledge exchange, training programs, and the exploration of additional areas for collaboration in the future.

The Agreement was one component of high-level agreements exchanged between Kazakhstan and Singapore – and was witnessed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Singapore, Heng Swee Keat.

About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)

Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has over 4,900 employees, with offices in 13 markets worldwide. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com.

About Qazpost

Qazpost JSC – the National Postal Operator of Kazakhstan – is one of the basic elements of the national infrastructure. Qazpost JSC provides a wide range of postal, financial, brokerage, agency, and electronic services. Qazpost JSC has at its disposal the largest branch network in the country, more than 2,700 branches covering almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan. Qazpost is one of the largest employers in the country, with about 20,000 employees. Qazpost became the first of the Postal Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States to receive certification from the Universal Postal Union according to two standards – safety standards and production facilities and technological processes for processing international and domestic mail. www.qazpost.kz

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/singpost-and-qazpost-forge-strategic-partnership-to-advance-ecommerce-and-logistics-302154133.html

SOURCE SingPost





