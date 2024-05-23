AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
iQIYI’s New VR Immersive Theater to Launch in Macao, Continuing Expansion of Location-Based Entertainment

PRNewswire May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 20, iQIYI, a leading online entertainment service in China, announced the upcoming launch of a VR immersive theater at first floor of Galaxy Promenade in Galaxy Macau this summer, adapted from its hit series Love Between Fairy and Devil, showcasing iQIYI’s commitment to expanding location-based entertainment through its unique blend of ‘IP+ Technology.’

Poster of iQIYI VR immersive theater 'Love Between Fairy and Devil' (PRNewsfoto/iQIYI)

Created by iQIYI DREAMVERSE Studio, this VR adaption of Love Between Fairy and Devil marks its debut in the Greater Bay Area, showcasing another ‘Real Scenery + VR’ immersive theater adapted from its blockbuster original IPs. It follows the success of previous VR projects launched in China, such as the ones based on the drama series Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty 2: To the West and the Luoyang VR project, both of which received positive reviews from players.

This upcoming project in Macao is further enhanced with the use of innovative technology, including interactive gesture control and flight motion simulators, providing a more thrilling and realistic experience. Throughout this approximately one-hour-long journey, players will be immersed in a visually stunning ancient world with impressive aesthetics. They will also encounter a series of intriguing puzzles to solve, all accompanied by captivating plotlines to follow.

This venture also marks the second project between iQIYI and Galaxy Macau, following the agreement announced last year that iQIYI’s annual signature event, iQIYI Scream Night, will be held at Galaxy Arena for three consecutive years. This deep partnership aims to stimulate further growth in the cultural and entertainment industry of the Greater Bay Area, while solidifying Macao’s position as a vibrant city of performing arts.

According to Jeffrey JIANG, Senior Vice President of Galaxy Entertainment Group, the experience store includes a dress-up zone for traditional Chinese clothing and large-scale ancient-themed photo spots, recreating classic scenes from Love Between Fairy and Devil.

Hang ZHANG, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, said, “With deep roots in Eastern mythology and traditional culture, the blockbuster original IP Love Between Fairy and Devil holds significant cultural value and has garnered wide market acclaim. By leveraging VR technology, we can further extend the long-tail value of this original IP, bringing Chinese culture to life in a modern way that resonates with a broader audience.”

With iQIYI’s commitment to merging and creating synergy between IP, technological innovation, and cultural tourism, it plans to further collaborate with partners to explore new forms of offline entertainment on a global stage and enhance the value of its original IPs for a wider audience.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/iqiyis-new-vr-immersive-theater-to-launch-in-macao-continuing-expansion-of-location-based-entertainment-302154094.html

SOURCE iQIYI

